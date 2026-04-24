X!

New Narva coalition sets the stage for power shakeup next month

News
Narva City Council meeting.December 2, 2025.
Narva City Council meeting.December 2, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

A new coalition in Narva has signaled it now has the votes to take power, paving the way for a change in leadership in the northeastern border city next month.

At Thursday's Narva City Council session, the Center Party and the Plan B–Narva City Pulse electoral alliance demonstrated their new majority, moving with 16 votes to trim the agenda and sideline key issues, including proposed raises for city council chair Mihhail Stalnuhhin and deputy city council chair Jana Kondrašova.

The move marks the start of a long-prepared shift that would replace the current coalition led by Mayor Katri Raik. If completed this time, former mayor Jaan Toots (Center) is expected to return to the post, with Plan B's Urbo Vaarmann poised to take over as city council chair.

"There should be no pay for this kind of work," said Vaarmann. He acknowledged that if you form a coalition, it's the coalition's job to secure its own pay, but added that if someone has worked without pay for half a year already, they could have stepped down a long time ago already.

"[Stalnuhhin] clearly understands that power is shifting," Vaarmann noted.

The city council chair said he will not block the no-confidence process, but does not intend to expedite it either. If a regular session is not called in time, an extraordinary session must be held by May 25

Stalnuhhin said he will not block the process but does not intend to speed it up. If a regular meeting is not called, an extraordinary meeting must be held by May 25 under council rules.

Ex-mayor Jaan Toots (Center) at a Narva City Council meeting. December 2, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Center Party group chair Aleksei Jevgrafov said a Center-Plan B coalition agreement is nearly complete and will be made public next week.

The emerging coalition secured its majority after ex-Respect councilmember Ivan Egorov switched sides, joining the populist movement Plan B's city council group.

This gives the Plan B–Narva City Pulse alliance five seats and the Center Party 11, enough to narrowly control the 31-member council.

Narva's current ruling coalition consists of the Raik-led electoral alliance Respect and Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0 alliance.

Prosecutors rule out investigation

The Prosecutor's Office said they will not launch a criminal investigation into Jevgrafov or Toots following a complaint from Stalnuhhin tied to the dispute.

A counter-complaint filed by Jevgrafov against Stalnuhhin and Kondrašova remains under review.

The complaints, filed with both the Prosecutor's Office and the Internal Security Service (ISS), allege corruption, including bribery and influence peddling.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin was elected chair of Narva City Council and Jana Kondrašova deputy council chair on December 2 last year, but the city council has yet to approve salaries for either post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Märten Hallismaa, Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Estonian engineers hoping to offer logistics services on the moon with Cube Rover

17:01

Supreme Court: Vaccine mandate didn't violate ambulance crews' rights

16:43

Coop Pank enters Estonia's booming investment services market

16:30

Minors are not allowed to mow lawns as paid job in Estonia

16:15

Alar Lehesmets: There is no mass phone surveillance in Estonia

16:07

Viljandi house may get plaque commemorating its Jewish heritage

16:00

Dispute between ministers stalls Estonia's anti–money laundering bill

15:59

Gallery: NYC, Stockholm artists probe how history is staged in Tallinn show

15:40

Estonia wants Patarei Museum name to focus on communist crimes

15:25

Estonian native chickens show remarkable genetic continuity

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.04

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed Updated

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

23.04

'Stalker' filming location in Tallinn makes European film heritage list

23.04

EKRE MP suggests no-divorce marriage as birth rate fix, drawing criticism

22.04

FSB recruits residents of Estonia online: how it works

23.04

Estonia's nuclear energy developer baffled by grid operator's gas-fired plants plan

23.04

Labor Inspectorate sees no legal basis for LHV's staff replacement plan

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

09:28

Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

22.04

Estonia court rules police buildings may be photographed from public street

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo