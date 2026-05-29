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Narva fires school principal amid deepening local political dispute

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Nadežda Tšerkašina (Center) during a Narva City Council meeting.
Nadežda Tšerkašina (Center) during a Narva City Council meeting. Source: Sergei Stepanov
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The City of Narva dismissed a high school principal Friday over alleged management violations, drawing opposition criticism as a power struggle in city leadership continues.

City officials said Narva Language High School principal Nadežda Tšerkašina was removed for repeated breaches of school rules and legal requirements, following three warnings over the past year and a ministry-ordered inspection that likewise identified serious violations.

The city will soon be accepting applications for a new principal.

According to a press release, Narva City Council officials had reminded Tšerkašina repeatedly that as school principal, she "must follow applicable laws and school policies."

Opposition figures, however, say the dismissal is political, pointing to Tšerkašina's role as a Center Party city councilmember.

The dispute comes amid a broader struggle in Narva between the current leadership, made up of Mayor Katri Raik's Respect alliance and council chair Mihhail Stalnuhhin's Narva 2.0 alliance, and an opposition bloc where an emerging coalition including the Center Party and the Plan B–Narva City Pulse electoral alliance now holds a narrow council majority.

Center group chair Aleksei Jevgrafov accused Raik of breaking earlier assurances Tšerkašina would not be fired as principal of Narva Language High School.

"I spoke with Katri Raik about it a couple of weeks ago, and she assured me she would not take those steps or fire the school principal," Jevgrafov said, adding that a council meeting called by the opposition for Monday could reverse "unfair decisions" after new leadership is elected.

Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) during a Narva City Council meeting. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

"I think Katri is now doing everything she possibly can to maintain her alliance with Stalnuhhin," he said. "And that certainly doesn't reflect well on our mayor."

Tšerkašina: This is political revenge

Narva Language High School's former principal rejected the justification for her dismissal, saying she had been repeatedly asked beforehand to switch political camps.

"Yes, I got such offers from Stalnuhhin, Raik and their team," she said Friday, adding that she refused all five approaches.

"This isn't political pressure, this is political revenge," she said, adding that she intends to appeal.

Friday's firing comes on the heels of Üllar Kaljuste's dismissal as city secretary after he refused changes to his job duties. The mayor said the position is being restructured to include crisis management responsibilities.

Narva's opposition has called its own extraordinary city council meeting next week to consider no-confidence votes against the current council leadership and mayor, and to elect new city leaders.

With a combined 16 seats, the Center Party and the Plan B–Narva City Pulse electoral alliance now hold a one-seat majority in the 31-member council.

Citing the Local Government Organization Act, which states that city council meetings are convened by the council chair, incumbent chair Mihhail Stalnuhhin said he does not recognize Monday's planned meeting as legitimate and will not be attending.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

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