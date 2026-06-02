Minister: Central government cannot resolve Narva leadership row

The national government has limited ability to intervene in a local government's affairs even when a governance crisis has emerged there, Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta said.

"To have the government call a local authority and say, 'Wait, wait, wait, do things differently' ... I understand that this may be what the media expects, but it would not really be appropriate. Local governments in Estonia are independent and the national government can intervene in their activities only to the extent authorized by law," Pakosta explained.

"To the best of our knowledge, Katri Raik is currently the mayor of Narva," she added.

In Pakosta's view, the national government has neither grounds nor authority to exercise state supervision over the activities of the Narva City Council or to direct the city's internal political decisions. If intervention were necessary, the state's role would be limited to the courts — specifically the administrative court — although it is not certain that a court would even agree to hear such a case.

According to the minister, an amendment to the Local Government Organization Act that takes effect on July 1 will resolve the current legally ambiguous situation, which arose when 16 Narva City Council member elected new leaders for the city at a self-convened session Monday.

Pakosta explained that under current law, a council minority's unilateral decision to convene a session does not comply with the rules, except in very exceptional circumstances previously referenced by the Supreme Court. "Based on publicly available information, the situation in Narva does not currently constitute such an exceptional circumstance as would justify an extraordinary interpretation of the law," the minister said.

While laws are meant to provide clarity and certainty, human ingenuity is always one step ahead of legislation, Pakosta said.

"Fortunately, people are inventive enough that I would never say any law can solve every problem. Instead, I would look at the positive side — that people have the creativity and resourcefulness to come up with different solutions," Pakosta said.

The Narva City Council has been mired in political tensions since the end of last year, when Katri Raik was elected mayor. Raik defeated her rival, Jaan Toots, by a single vote, after an earlier round of voting had ended in a tie, raising doubts about the stability of the newly formed coalition. The slim majority has led to uncertainty in the city's governance and internal disputes within the council.

On Monday, Narva's opposition council members elected new city leaders at a self-convened session after the vote balance tipped 16–15 in the opposition's favor. Urbo Vaarmann was elected chair of the City Council, while Center Party politician Jaan Toots was elected mayor. Coalition members maintain that the session was illegal.

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