EDF artillery battalion trials new, more effective munitions

News
K9 'Thunder' self-propelled guns on the range at Soodla.
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) artillery battalion (Suurtükiväepataljon) recently tested out some newly-acquired shells at the Soodla range.

The new ammunition enables the EDF division to neutralize both moving and fortified enemy targets via indirect fire more accurately, and at a greater range, than before.

One of the lessons drawn in the West from the ongoing war in Ukraine, now in its third year, is the prominence indirect artillery fire plays; the new 155 mm high-explosive shell comes is made by German manufacturer Rheinmetall, and is designed to engage infantry and medium-armored targets at a range of up to 40 kilometers, when fired from South Korean-made K9 "Thunder" self-propelled guns.

Also being tested was Leonardo's Vulcano 155 GLR (Guided Long Range) shells, which have an effective range of up to 70 kilometers and can destroy armored targets, both stationary and moving, as well.

Division artillery personnel are also using Bofors/Nexter Bonus 155 mm artillery cluster rounds, which have an effective range of around 35 kilometers.

The EDF video below shows some of the firing exercises.

The divisional artillery battalion's main function during wartime is to support infantry and maneuvering units via indirect fire, in order to eliminate high-value targets. The divisional artillery battalion is thus a hub of EDF indirect fire skills and expertise.

The EDF division is designated within the NATO chain of command, unde the command of the EDF commander-in-chief and subordinated to the NATO North-Eastern Corps.

The division is the largest land structural unit of the Defense Forces, and its operational area covers the entire territory of Estonia. Within the divisional structure is a British brigade at high readiness to deploy to Estonia where needed.

The division fulfills connects the various defense districts in Estonia, following the setting up of a territorial defense system which has led to even greater cooperation between the EDF and the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) and which provides primarily a light infantry force, and acts as a link to allies and their military capabilities.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

