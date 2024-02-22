X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Government appoints Colonel Andrus Merilo as next EDF commander

News
Col. Andrus Merilo has been appointed new EDF commander.
Col. Andrus Merilo has been appointed new EDF commander. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian government on Thursday approved the nomination of Colonel Andrus Merilo as new Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander-in-chief.

Col. Merilo was proposed by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) as the new commander, to replace Gen. Martin Herem, who is stepping down at the end of June.

Col. Merilo is current commander of the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade.

He will start as EDF commander on July 1, and has been promoted to deputy commander for the period March to June inclusive.

Minister Pevkur said Thursday: "While Gen. Herem will be the commander of the defense forces for four more months, I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart for his development of the EDF so far and, among other things, for the fact that the EDF has trained up some excellent officers, one of whom will also become the next commander-in-chief."

"I am certain that Col. Merilo will prove a very capable EDF leader, and his hands the rapid development of our defensive capabilities made in recent years will continue, and whose words will reap dividends, both inside and outside the EDF," the minister went on.

Minister Pevkur also on Thursday signed the requisite decision appointing Col. Merilo to the position of EDF deputy commander, effective March 1.

"I believe that the next four months as Gen. Herem's second-in-command will provide Andrus Merilo with the best possible preparation for smoothly taking over the position of EDF commander."

Col. Merilo himself said: "I am grateful for the trust that has been shown in me in being nominated for the position of EDF commander. Once I have taken up the post, it will certainly prove a challenging journey, whose successful completion will require the support of the team and of the continued commitment to the development of Estonia's defense capabilities and its defense forces."

"In the forthcoming months, the main challenge facing me will be preparing for my new post and familiarizing myself with all that is necessary. In this respect, I also hope for an understanding attitude from the public and from the media, so that I can focus, in cooperation with General Herem, so when I take over the position, I will be best prepared to meet my new responsibilities," Col. Merilo added.

According to the Military Service Act, the government, at the proposal of the Minister of Defense, appoints the chief of the EDF for a five-year term, taking into account the stance of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

That committee decided on February 12, after meeting with Colonel Merilo, to support his appointment to the position of EDF commander-in-chief.

As noted Col. Merilo is currently the commander of the 1st infantry brigade; he is a previous commander of the General Staff's operational department, and has in the past served as the EDF commander's chef de cabinet, as the commander of the EDF's Scout Battalion (Scoutspataljon) and of 1st Infantry Brigade's operational department.

Col. Merilo began his service in 1992 as a conscript with the Kuperjanov Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Brigade. He is a graduate of Finland's National Defense University (2002), of the Command and General Staff College in the US (2010) and of the US Army War College (2019).

He has served on peacekeeping missions in the Lebanon and with international operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.  

He will on Friday also be promoted to Brigadier General (NATO: OF-6), by President Alar Karis.

Gen. Herem was appointed to the role for a five-year term starting December 5, 2018, while his term was extended from December 5, 2023, for a further two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Climate minstry planning changes to wind farm support scheme

16:55

Government approves civil defense plan

16:23

EADSE investigator disappointed by skating federation committee composition

15:46

Construction of new combat and disaster medicine training facility starts in Tartu

15:08

Estonia's 2023 press photos of the year unveiled at Viru Keskus

14:30

Global Estonian Report: February 22-29

13:54

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

13:24

Narva not applying for extension to Estonian-language education transition

13:12

Government appoints Colonel Andrus Merilo as next EDF commander

12:55

Estonia gains 95 islands, but loses 4 square kilometers with updated map

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

21.02

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

21.02

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

21.02

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.02

Tallinn removing outdated street signs

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: