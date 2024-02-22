Government appoints Colonel Andrus Merilo as next EDF commander

The Estonian government on Thursday approved the nomination of Colonel Andrus Merilo as new Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander-in-chief.

Col. Merilo was proposed by Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) as the new commander, to replace Gen. Martin Herem, who is stepping down at the end of June.

Col. Merilo is current commander of the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade.

He will start as EDF commander on July 1, and has been promoted to deputy commander for the period March to June inclusive.

Minister Pevkur said Thursday: "While Gen. Herem will be the commander of the defense forces for four more months, I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart for his development of the EDF so far and, among other things, for the fact that the EDF has trained up some excellent officers, one of whom will also become the next commander-in-chief."

"I am certain that Col. Merilo will prove a very capable EDF leader, and his hands the rapid development of our defensive capabilities made in recent years will continue, and whose words will reap dividends, both inside and outside the EDF," the minister went on.

Minister Pevkur also on Thursday signed the requisite decision appointing Col. Merilo to the position of EDF deputy commander, effective March 1.

"I believe that the next four months as Gen. Herem's second-in-command will provide Andrus Merilo with the best possible preparation for smoothly taking over the position of EDF commander."

Col. Merilo himself said: "I am grateful for the trust that has been shown in me in being nominated for the position of EDF commander. Once I have taken up the post, it will certainly prove a challenging journey, whose successful completion will require the support of the team and of the continued commitment to the development of Estonia's defense capabilities and its defense forces."

"In the forthcoming months, the main challenge facing me will be preparing for my new post and familiarizing myself with all that is necessary. In this respect, I also hope for an understanding attitude from the public and from the media, so that I can focus, in cooperation with General Herem, so when I take over the position, I will be best prepared to meet my new responsibilities," Col. Merilo added.

According to the Military Service Act, the government, at the proposal of the Minister of Defense, appoints the chief of the EDF for a five-year term, taking into account the stance of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee.

That committee decided on February 12, after meeting with Colonel Merilo, to support his appointment to the position of EDF commander-in-chief.

As noted Col. Merilo is currently the commander of the 1st infantry brigade; he is a previous commander of the General Staff's operational department, and has in the past served as the EDF commander's chef de cabinet, as the commander of the EDF's Scout Battalion (Scoutspataljon) and of 1st Infantry Brigade's operational department.

Col. Merilo began his service in 1992 as a conscript with the Kuperjanov Battalion of the 2nd Infantry Brigade. He is a graduate of Finland's National Defense University (2002), of the Command and General Staff College in the US (2010) and of the US Army War College (2019).

He has served on peacekeeping missions in the Lebanon and with international operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He will on Friday also be promoted to Brigadier General (NATO: OF-6), by President Alar Karis.

Gen. Herem was appointed to the role for a five-year term starting December 5, 2018, while his term was extended from December 5, 2023, for a further two years.

--

