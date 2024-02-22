X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Defense minister formally proposes Col. Andrus Merilo as new EDF chief

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur with the proposed new EDF chief Col. Andrus Merilo.
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur with the proposed new EDF chief Col. Andrus Merilo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Formalities for installing a new commander-in-chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are to begin Thursday.

This involves Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) proposing the government relieve Gen. Martin Herem of his post.

At the same time, the minister will request the government appoint Col. Andrus Merilo to the role of EDF commander.

This is in line with the relevant legislation, the Defense Service Act, which requires the government to release the EDF chief and nominate a new commander, at the proposal of the defense minister.

The position of the legislature, the Riigikogu, and the Riigikogu's defense committee must be taken into account on this.

The new commander will be appointed to a five-year term.

Pevkur proposed Col. Merilo as the new EDF commander at the start of this month after Gen. Herem announced he would be stepping down.

Col. Merilo has given his consent to the appointment and has confirmed his compliance with the requirements for the position, a process which included appearing before the defense committee to present his candidacy and answer questions.

The committee supports his appointment, and members of the defense community have spoken in favor of his appointment. Whether and to what rank he may be promoted has not yet been announced.

The EDF commander is formally appointed by government order.

Outgoing commander-in-chief Gen. Herem was appointed to the role for a five-year term starting December 5, 2018, while his term was extended from December 5, 2023, for a further two years.

Last month, Gen. Herem announced he had decided to leave active service before the end of that extension, stepping down from June 30 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:12

Tallink Grupp reports €79 million profit for 2023

10:32

IST director: State-founded European school tuition fees distort the market

09:55

17% of children have signs of technology addiction

09:21

Pärnu City Council mulls taking over snow clearing duties from residents

08:43

Government issues decision on divestment of Nordica shares

08:21

Estonia awards 1,016 mission medals to NATO troops

07:58

Kersti Kaljulaid: Europe's defense spending needs to be 3 percent of GDP

07:27

Russian frozen assets bill needs legal clarifications

06:59

Defense minister formally proposes Col. Andrus Merilo as new EDF chief

21.02

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car

21.02

Emergency services puts out fire at Tallinn's Kristiine Keskus Updated

21.02

Former students accuse figure skating coach Anna Levandi of abuse

20.02

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

21.02

FSB reportedly ask travelers crossing Estonian border about attitudes towards EU

21.02

Tallinn apartment prices increased year-on-year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: