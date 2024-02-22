Defense minister formally proposes Col. Andrus Merilo as new EDF chief

Formalities for installing a new commander-in-chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) are to begin Thursday.

This involves Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) proposing the government relieve Gen. Martin Herem of his post.

At the same time, the minister will request the government appoint Col. Andrus Merilo to the role of EDF commander.

This is in line with the relevant legislation, the Defense Service Act, which requires the government to release the EDF chief and nominate a new commander, at the proposal of the defense minister.

The position of the legislature, the Riigikogu, and the Riigikogu's defense committee must be taken into account on this.

The new commander will be appointed to a five-year term.

Pevkur proposed Col. Merilo as the new EDF commander at the start of this month after Gen. Herem announced he would be stepping down.

Col. Merilo has given his consent to the appointment and has confirmed his compliance with the requirements for the position, a process which included appearing before the defense committee to present his candidacy and answer questions.

The committee supports his appointment, and members of the defense community have spoken in favor of his appointment. Whether and to what rank he may be promoted has not yet been announced.

The EDF commander is formally appointed by government order.

Outgoing commander-in-chief Gen. Herem was appointed to the role for a five-year term starting December 5, 2018, while his term was extended from December 5, 2023, for a further two years.

Last month, Gen. Herem announced he had decided to leave active service before the end of that extension, stepping down from June 30 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!