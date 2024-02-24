Gallery: EKRE torchlight procession in Tallinn Old Town

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) held its now-traditional procession by torch light in Tallinn on Saturday evening, to mark Estonian Independence Day.

Martin Helme, the leader of EKRE, began the procession by giving a welcoming speech.

The procession has been taking place since 2014. It is organized by the Estonian Conservative People's Party and the youth organization Sinine Äratus (Blue Awakening).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!