Gallery: EKRE torchlight procession in Tallinn Old Town
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) held its now-traditional procession by torch light in Tallinn on Saturday evening, to mark Estonian Independence Day.
Martin Helme, the leader of EKRE, began the procession by giving a welcoming speech.
The procession has been taking place since 2014. It is organized by the Estonian Conservative People's Party and the youth organization Sinine Äratus (Blue Awakening).
Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa