Pikk Hermann tower open to the public on Restoration of Independence Day

The iconic Pikk Hermann tower on Toompea will be open to the public Tuesday, Restoration of Independence Day.

Tuesday marks the 33rd anniversary of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia, at 11.03 p.m., adopting the Resolution On the National Independence of Estonia, with 69 votes in favor – the Restoration of Estonian Independence which had been lost half-a-century earlier.

Pikk Hermann ("Tall Hermann") will be open on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tours will start every full and half hour.

Visitors should enter via the Governor's Garden (Kuberneri aed).

Entry is free, though free tickets showing the time of entry to the tower will be handed out.

Group sizes are limited given the narrow stairway inside the tower.

Tuesday's solemnities begin at 11 a.m. with a memorial ceremony at the 20 Memorial Stone on Toompea, when Ants Veetõusme, President of the August 20th Club, will deliver a speech.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) will be in attendance, also at the August 20 Club's traditional gathering in the Riigikogu's White Hall, starting at noon.

Member of the August 20 Club Enn Tupp is to make a speech, and will focus on Estonia's defence policy and the war in Ukraine.

The August 20 Club, founded in 1994, unites those people who were elected to the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia in 1990 and who voted for the Resolution to restore the independence of Estonia.

Tuesday is a national holiday and flag day in Estonia.

--

