Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

News
Students from Tallinn School No. 21 raising the Estonian flag atop Pikk Hermann Tower.
Students from Tallinn School No. 21 raising the Estonian flag atop Pikk Hermann Tower. Source: Government Office.
News

Tallinn is set to commemorate Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with a traditional concert at Harjumägi's 20th of August Square. The concert will take place on Tuesday, August 20 from 2 p.m. and is free for all.

This year, Tallinn's 20th of August Square will host a performance by Maarja-Liis Ilus and Koit Toome, who will be accompanied by the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

"It is a great joy that the concert on Restoration of Independence Day at Harjumägi has become a beautiful tradition that brings us together to share the deep sense of unity that has kept us strong through the ages. This is a concert that unites generations, filling us with pride for our country and people," said Riivo Jõgi, Chief Conductor of the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

The concert program is set to feature songs that hold a special place in the hearts of Estonians. The repertoire includes pieces such as Uno Naissoo's "Mu kodu," Rein Rannap's "Rahu" and "Kel on laulud laulda," Arne Oit's "Unustuse jõel," and Kustas Kikerpuu's "Päike ikka paistma jääb," are among those to be performed.

In addition to the main concert, Tallinn district governments will also host events to celebrate the day.

At 8 a.m. on August 20, the Estonian flag will be raised at Nõmme Ema Park, while at noon, there will be a concert at Nõmme Market featuring Margus Vaher and Merilin Purge. At 2 p.m., a free concert will take place at Nõmme's Vabaduse Park, with performances by Swingers, featuring vocalists Birgit Sarrap and Ott Lepland.

Meanhwhile, in Mustamäe, the Estonian national flag will be raised at 10 a.m. near the Kaja Cultural Center, followed by a free concert at 6 p.m. in Männi Park, where Tanel Padar will perform.

In Lasnamäe, a concert by the Tallinn District of the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit) Orchestra, conducted by Kalev Kütaru, will take place in Jüriöö Park from 6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Aidu wind farm developers to get up to €60 million in state support

17:03

5MIINUST: After Eurovision more foreign fans are interested in us

17:01

TTJA not to extend long-running Russian radio station's broadcasting license

16:59

Tallinn to make childcare benefit available to those not on kindergarten waiting lists

16:38

Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

16:25

DSO Elektrilevi to sharply hike the price of connecting to the network

16:20

President Karis thanks Estonia's Olympians in Kadriorg Rose Garden reception

16:12

Oil shale company CEO: Draft climate law a disappointment

15:54

Mart Raamat: Finance minister's proposal to result in continued price advance agony

15:49

School chief who justified Soviet deportations' contract likely to be terminated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.08

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

15.08

Expert on airBaltic loss: They sold too much for too little

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.08

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

08:03

Paramount+ TV series starring Michael Fassbender scenes being filmed in Estonia

15.08

Investors expect action plan from Estonian startup that owes them millions

10:00

Estonian startup owing investors millions puts in for reorganization

15.08

Former ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town on sale for nearly €6 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo