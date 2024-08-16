Tallinn to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with free concert

Tallinn is set to commemorate Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day with a traditional concert at Harjumägi's 20th of August Square. The concert will take place on Tuesday, August 20 from 2 p.m. and is free for all.

This year, Tallinn's 20th of August Square will host a performance by Maarja-Liis Ilus and Koit Toome, who will be accompanied by the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

"It is a great joy that the concert on Restoration of Independence Day at Harjumägi has become a beautiful tradition that brings us together to share the deep sense of unity that has kept us strong through the ages. This is a concert that unites generations, filling us with pride for our country and people," said Riivo Jõgi, Chief Conductor of the Tallinn Police Orchestra.

The concert program is set to feature songs that hold a special place in the hearts of Estonians. The repertoire includes pieces such as Uno Naissoo's "Mu kodu," Rein Rannap's "Rahu" and "Kel on laulud laulda," Arne Oit's "Unustuse jõel," and Kustas Kikerpuu's "Päike ikka paistma jääb," are among those to be performed.

In addition to the main concert, Tallinn district governments will also host events to celebrate the day.

At 8 a.m. on August 20, the Estonian flag will be raised at Nõmme Ema Park, while at noon, there will be a concert at Nõmme Market featuring Margus Vaher and Merilin Purge. At 2 p.m., a free concert will take place at Nõmme's Vabaduse Park, with performances by Swingers, featuring vocalists Birgit Sarrap and Ott Lepland.

Meanhwhile, in Mustamäe, the Estonian national flag will be raised at 10 a.m. near the Kaja Cultural Center, followed by a free concert at 6 p.m. in Männi Park, where Tanel Padar will perform.

In Lasnamäe, a concert by the Tallinn District of the Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit) Orchestra, conducted by Kalev Kütaru, will take place in Jüriöö Park from 6 p.m.

