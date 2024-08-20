Gallery: August 20 Club holds annual meeting

The August 20 Club met at Toompea in Tallinn on Tuesday for its annual meeting to mark the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence.

Founded in 1994, the club brings together the members of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia elected in 1990 who voted in favor of the resolution restoring Estonia's independence on August 20, 1991.

The group was welcomed on Tuesday by Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). Member of the August 20 Club Enn Tupp made a speech discussing Estonia's defense policy and the war in Ukraine.

Michal said that the restoration of independence posed many challenges to politicians and the people, but even 33 years later, it is still necessary to stand up for Estonia.

"Today we can be proud of what we have already achieved – we are an open, democratic and modern country – and just this year we celebrated 20 years since we joined the European Union and NATO," he said.

In the morning, a memorial ceremony was held at the August 20 Memorial Stone at Toompea. Ants Veetõusme, president of the August 20 Club, gave a speech and Hussar laid flowers on behalf of the Riigikogu.

At 11:03 p.m. on August 20, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia voted in favor of the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia.

You can read more about the history and events leading up to the historic vote here.

Members of the August 20 Club include: Ülle Aaskivi, Mati Ahven, Andres Ammas, Tõnu Anton, Uno Anton, Lembit Arro, Hillar Eller, Kaljo Ellik, Ignar Fjuk, Illar Hallaste, Liia Hänni, Arvo Junti, Jaak Jõerüüt, Rein Järlik, Ants Järvesaar, Villu Jürjo, Hillar Kalda, Teet Kallas, Peet Kask, Johannes Kass, Kalju Koha, Valeri Kois, Mai Kolossova, Jüri Kork, Toomas Kork, Heino Kostabi, Ahti Kõo, Tiit Käbin, Ants Käärma, Mart Laar, Marju Lauristin, Enn Leisson, Jüri Liim, Jaan Lippmaa, Alar Maarend, Tiit Made, Mart Madissoon, Tõnis Mets, Aavo Mölder, Ülo Nugis, Ants Paju, Eldur Parder, Heldur Peterson, Andrei Prii, Priidu Priks, Jüri E. Põld, Enn Põldroos, Koit Raud, Jüri Reinson, Andrus Ristkok, Jüri Rätsep, Arnold Rüütel, Tõnu Saarman, Edgar Savisaar, Hanno Schotter, Lehte Sööt, Aldo Tamm, Rein Tamme, Andres Tarand, Indrek Toome, Enn Tupp, Ain Tähiste, Uno Ugandi, Ülo Uluots, Heinrich Valk, Ants Veetõusme, Rein Veidemann, Helgi Viirelaid and Vaino Väljas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!