Tartu to mark Restoration of Independence Day with speeches and live music

This Tuesday (August 20), Tartu will celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence with a series of speeches and live music performances. The events start in the morning at the city's War of Independence Memorial and end with an evening concert at the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, speeches will be given by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), Diana Pungar, an alumnus of the Estonian Women's Students' Society, Henn Kaaleb Humal, chair of the Tartu Youth Council, and Triin Käpp, a teacher at the EELK Tartu University-Jaani Parish.

The event will feature live performances by Brigita Joosing, the Tartu Wind Orchestra, the children of Song Festival and the children's group of the Estonian University of Life Sciences folk dance ensemble "Tarbatu." During the ceremony, the title song of the 2024 Tartu Song Festival "Happiness and Joy" (Õnn ja rõõm) will also be performed.

The celebrations will continue at 12.15 a.m. at Koidula and Jannsen Memorial Square with an hour-long freedom dance performed by Rasmus Kadaja and Ott-Mait Põldsepp from "Lõõtsavägilast."

From 8 p.m., a concert entitled "Faith. Hope. Love," ("Usk. Lootus. Armastus.") with Marko Matvere, Karmen Puis, German Gholami Torres-Pardo, Merle Silmato, Peep Puis, Kristjan Häggblom and Aivar Kaseste will take place at the Estonian National Museum (ERM). Musical support and inspiration will be provided by the choir and orchestra of the Maarjaamaa Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert are available on Fienta.

The famous bells of Tartu's Town Hall building will also be playing a series of well-known tunes throughout the day on August 20 including "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" by Juhan Aavik at 9 a.m., "Ta lendab mesipuu poole" by Peep Sarapik at 3 p.m. and "Mu isamaa on minu arm" by Gustav Ernesaks at 9 p.m.

