Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

News
Estonia's annual Victory Day parade took place on June 23, 2022 in Kuressaare on the island of Saareamaa.
Open gallery
96 photos
News

Estonia's annual Victory Day (Võidupüha) parade took place in Kuressaare, Saaremaa on Wednesday with almost 750 members of the Estonian Defense League, allied NATO members and partners participating.

Troops from Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the UK, the U.S., France and Denmark took part in the parade on Kuressaare's main square.

Additionally, there were members of the Police and Border Guard Board, Rescue Board and the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse).

The parade takes place in a different region of Estonia every year and is attended by the president.

Victory Day is an Estonian public holiday that marks the decisive battle in 1919 during the Estonian War of Independence in which the country's military forces and their allies defeated the German forces who sought to re-assert control over the region.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

11:44

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

11:09

France holds 'surprise' short notice paratrooper exercise into Estonia

09:00

Estonian research funding still based on Soviet-era foreign relations

22.06

Gallery: Victory Day parade rehearsal takes place in Saaremaa

22.06

No coalition deal reached on Wednesday, talks to resume after holidays Updated

22.06

Tartu city leaders at odds over cancelled cycle lane plans

22.06

ERR News' Midsummer schedule

22.06

Swimmer Jefimova stalls at world championships quarter finals over 200m

22.06

Saku reports profits up 19 percent on year, to €8.1 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

22.06

Bloomberg: Russia simulating missile attacks on Estonia

21.06

Russian helicopter flies in Estonian airspace without permission

20.06

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

21.06

Public Midsummer events in Tallinn and Tartu

22.06

Red Bull temporarily suspends Jüri Vips over offensive language clips

22.06

ERR News' Midsummer schedule

11:44

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: