Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

Estonia's annual Victory Day (Võidupüha) parade took place in Kuressaare, Saaremaa on Wednesday with almost 750 members of the Estonian Defense League, allied NATO members and partners participating.

Troops from Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the UK, the U.S., France and Denmark took part in the parade on Kuressaare's main square.

Additionally, there were members of the Police and Border Guard Board, Rescue Board and the Women's Voluntary Defense Organization (Naiskodukaitse).

The parade takes place in a different region of Estonia every year and is attended by the president.

Victory Day is an Estonian public holiday that marks the decisive battle in 1919 during the Estonian War of Independence in which the country's military forces and their allies defeated the German forces who sought to re-assert control over the region.

