Gallery: President decorates 148 people, honoring their service to Estonia

Galleries
President Alar Karis presents state honors at a ceremony in Tallinn, Wednesday, June 23 2022.
Open gallery
136 photos
Galleries

President Alar Karis gave thanks to the nearly 150 people he honored with state decorations at a ceremony Thursday, June 23 – Võidupüha (Victory Day) in Estonia, expressing gratitude for their work in maintaining a free and democratic state.

Dubbed "Eesti tänab" ("Estonia thanks"), the ceremony took place at the cruise ferry terminal in Tallinn, with the head of state announcing that: "Decorations are a tribute to the people of Estonia and to our friends abroad, who, through their activities, have kept to the letter of our constitution and to the idea that the Estonian state is founded on freedom, justice and rights, the protection of internal and external peace, and is a pledge to present and future generations."

Karis thanked the 148 people being decorated, all of whom helped Estonian citizens and residents to feel safe, inspired, and free.

One recipient, Siiri, Tooming, commander of Naiskodukaitse – the women's branch of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) and who had beeb awarded the Order of the White Star (Valgetäht) expressed thanks to the whole organization and satisfaction at the sheer number of women willing to contribute to national security at this time. Tooming received the honor after heading up a team which created a crisis preparedness app, entitled "Ole valmis" ("Be prepared").

Meanwhile, a reporter-cameraman team from public broadcaster ERR also attended the event after the reporter, Anton Aleksejev received the White Star decoration, for their coverage on the ground of the conflict in Ukraine, since the latest invasion started on February 24 this year.

Aleksejev called the honor a great privilege, pointing out that TV was a team event and noting that the cameraman, Kristjan Svirgsden, is often in an even riskier predicament than the reporter.

He said: "When we come under fire, I can just lie low. But for Kristjan, if he wants to get a picture, still has to stand up to some extent. So, in fact, I hope that maybe someday the operators will receive honors also."

The pair have been providing reportages from some of the conflict's hotspots, including Kharkiv and Kyiv, since it began.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:06

Galleries: Midsummer night 2022 parties across Estonia

11:39

Gallery: President decorates 148 people, honoring their service to Estonia

23.06

Top officials: Russia practicing missile strikes on Estonia is nothing new

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans Updated

23.06

Former interior minister leaves Center Party, seeks new, senior role

23.06

Karis: Defending peace in Europe is our fight for freedom

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

23.06

France holds 'surprise' short notice paratrooper exercise into Estonia

23.06

Estonian research funding still based on Soviet-era foreign relations

22.06

Gallery: Victory Day parade rehearsal takes place in Saaremaa

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans Updated

22.06

Bloomberg: Russia simulating missile attacks on Estonia

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

23.06

France holds 'surprise' short notice paratrooper exercise into Estonia

21.06

Public Midsummer events in Tallinn and Tartu

21.06

Russian helicopter flies in Estonian airspace without permission

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

23.06

Top officials: Russia practicing missile strikes on Estonia is nothing new

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: