Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

Estonia would be wiped off the map and Tallinn's Old Town completely destroyed under NATO's current plans to defend the country from a Russian attack, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told the Financial Times (FT) newspaper and other foreign media outlets on Wednesday.

Kallas said the alliance's existing defense plans for the Baltic states is to allow them to be overrun before liberating them after 180 days.

She pointed out that it is just over 100 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that the atrocities carried out by the Russians at Bucha occurred after 80 days.

"If you compare the sizes of Ukraine and the Baltic countries, it would mean the complete destruction of countries and our culture," the FT reported Kallas saying.

"Those of you who have been to [the capital] Tallinn and know our old town and the centuries of history that's here and centuries of culture that's here — that would all be wiped off the map, including our people, our nation."

The prime minister was speaking ahead of NATO's summit in Madrid which starts on Tuesday (June 28).

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are submitting a joint proposal for additional troops and permanent division command centers in each country, a step above the current Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) temporary rotating troops which have been called a "trip wire" and aim to deter a Russian attack.

The proposal must be agreed by the NATO allies and Estonia has been working to secure their support.

"Now everyone sees that this tripwire concept doesn't really work," Kallas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!