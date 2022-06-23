France holds 'surprise' short notice paratrooper exercise into Estonia

Eighty paratroopers from the French armed forces carried out a short-notice military exercise in Estonia on Tuesday morning to practice rapid deployment — the first of its kind between the two allies held on Estonian territory

At 7 a.m. the paratroopers from the 2nd foreign parachute regiment lept from their planes above Ämari Air Base in western Estonia.

The airborne operation dubbed Thunder Lynx was a force projection operation that saw Space Force A400M transport aircraft take off from Corsica, France, fly to Estonia and then carry out the airdrop over an area secured by two platoons of Estonian soldiers.

The exercise shows how the country can send forces to the Baltics at short notice if necessary.

After hiding their parachutes, the unit joined 30 waiting members of the Estonian armed forces. The final goal of the exercise was to take control of two buildings.

Operation Thunder Lynx was carried out in Estonia on June 22, 2022. Source: NATO

This exercise was the first of its kind held in Estonia between the two allies, but Estonian and French forces are used to working together in Mali.

"The aim of this operation is to demonstrate our capacity to project, at very short notice, nearly 100 paratroopers to intervene, in an emergency response scenario, to support an Allied country. It shows France's capacity to project fast, far, urgently, what we called in the depth," Captain Sebastien Isern, public affairs advisor in the French mission Lynx, told ERR News.

This operation was similar to another conducted in Romania in February, with the deployment of the NATO Rapid Reaction Force Alert Battalion following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

France has been part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence in Estonia since 2017 and is stationed at Tapa military base in the UK-led battlegroup as part of a temporary rotation. More than 300 French soldiers are included in the group.

Since February 24, France has increased its presence in the region along with other alliance members.

French paratroopers took part in Operation Thunder Lynx on June 22, 2022. Source: French Military staff

"The Lynx mission should have stopped a few months ago because the French battle group is present on the Estonian territory for one year, then the troops are withdrawn to go to Lithuania, and they are alternating every two years between Estonia and Lithuania. However, with the war in Ukraine, we decided to keep 200 soldiers in the field. We made a continuity between the two mandates and showed the Estonian authorities that even with a less physical presence in Estonia, we are capable of projecting a deterrent force from France, as soon as the threat becomes visible," Commandant Isern said.

Thunder Lynx was an important step for both France and Estonia, participants said.

Johannes Vaelb, second Sergeant in the Estonian forces, who participated in the exercise, said. "Our goal was to secure and help the landing of the French troops. We coordinated together and showed them the object of the enemy. Then, we attacked the object and made a cordon around it."

"Their solidarity shows a lot of respect at this important time, and it means a lot for Estonians," he added.

The mission was considered successful by the French Lieutenant-Colonel Fabrice Bordais. "We never know what the future will look like, and it's always stressful to test our capacity to join the Estonian army. But this morning, it was a great success. The Estonian and French parties have demonstrated that we can work together in the short term."

Map displaying the NATO battlegroups and their participating nations, across the alliance's eastern flank, as of March 16 2022. Source: NATO

The operation took place ahead of NATO's Madrid summit starting on June 28 where the Baltics are requesting additional forces and permanent command structures from the alliance.

The decision to deploy battlegroups to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland was made at NATO's previous summit in Warsaw, and "historic" decisions are expected this time around.

