France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

{{1665507300000 | amCalendar}}
French soldiers in Estonia.
French soldiers in Estonia. Source: mil.ee
More troops and equipment will be sent to the Baltics and Romania to increase NATO's presence in eastern Europe in the coming months, France's Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

Additional forces will be sent to Estonia and Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania, CNN reported.

They will arrive either at the end of October or at the start of November.

France will deploy one reinforced company of armored infantry vehicles to Romania, as well as a squadron of Charles Leclerc tanks, Lecornu said.

France has taken the lead in NATO's presence in Romania and approximately 750 soldiers have already been deployed to the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron made the decision on Monday evening, the minister said.

France is a member of Estonia's NATO battalion and 300 light infantry are stationed at Tapa military base.

It also participates in the NATO Baltic Air Policing Missions based in Estonia and Lithuania.

Editor: Helen Wright

