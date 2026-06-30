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Gallery: Dutch-German corps take over command of Estonian, Latvian NATO forces

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The 1st German–Dutch Corps took over the tactical command of the Estonian and Latvian land forces.
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A formal ceremony was held on Tuesday in the twin city of Valga–Valka, where the 1st German–Dutch Corps (1GNC) officially took over the tactical command of the Estonian and Latvian land forces from NATO's Multinational Corps Northeast.

On Valga's central square, units of the Estonian Defense Forces division and representatives of NATO's Northern Division stood in formation, along with the color guards of both corps and both divisions.

The ceremony was attended by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis, Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgöz‑Zegerius, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Guests included Estonian Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo, Latvian Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Kaspars Pudāns, Dutch Defense Forces Commander Gen. Onno Eichelsheim, and German Defense Forces Commander Gen. Carsten Breuer.

The ceremony was opened by Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of Allied Land Command. Speeches were delivered by Lt. Gen. Dariusz Parylak, commander of Multinational Corps Northeast, and Lt. Gen. Peter Mirow, commander of the 1st German–Dutch Corps. NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum commander Gen. Ingo Gerhartz and the chiefs of the German and Dutch armies also attended.

"Anyone who wants to defend Estonia and Latvia must be able to command forces on the ground — and that is exactly what we are doing. Estonia and Latvia can rely on the alliance," said Lt. Gen. Peter Mirow, commander of the 1st German–Dutch Corps.

The new command arrangement, which officially enters into force on 1 July, is part of NATO's new force model. It ensures faster reaction capability for allied forces and increases combat readiness on the alliance's eastern flank. The current responsible headquarters, Multinational Corps Northeast (MNC NE), will shift its focus to Poland and Lithuania, including security of the Suwałki Corridor.

The 1st German–Dutch Corps sits one level above the Estonian division in NATO's command structure and is capable of commanding an international force of up to 50,000 troops. While Estonia and Latvia retain national responsibility for their armed forces, the corps will now be responsible for defense planning, conducting exercises, and rapidly integrating allied forces in the region.

Valga and Valka were deliberately chosen as the ceremony location. Despite the state border, the towns form a single urban space, symbolizing the close cooperation and cross‑border unity of two NATO allies.

The 1st German–Dutch Corps was established in 1995. In addition to Germany and the Netherlands, 14 other NATO countries contribute to the corps. It has previously led several operations, including in Afghanistan, and has repeatedly served in NATO Response Force readiness.

Multinational Corps Northeast was established in 1999 in Szczecin, Poland. Today it has grown into a headquarters with more than 20 member nations and will now focus on the alliance's defense in Poland and Lithuania.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Argo Ideon

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