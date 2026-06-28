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German-Dutch Corps to take over Estonian, Latvian NATO forces on July 1

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The pedestrian border crossing from Estonia to Latvia in Valga-Valka.
The pedestrian border crossing from Estonia to Latvia in Valga-Valka. Source: ERR/Helen Wright
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The 1 German/Netherlands Corps (1GNC) will officially assume tactical command of the Estonian and Latvian land forces from Multinational Corps Northeast next Tuesday (June 30).

A handover ceremony will be held in the Estonian-Latvian towns of Valga and Valka to mark the occasion. Defense ministers from Estonia, Germany, the Netherlands and Latvia and senior NATO military commanders will be in attendance.

The new command arrangement, which officially takes effect on July 1, is part of NATO's new force model. It is intended to ensure a faster response capability for allied forces and increase combat readiness on the alliance's eastern flank.

The focus of the outgoing command, Multinational Corps Northeast (MNC NE), will shift to Poland and Lithuania, including responsibility for the security of the Suwalki Corridor.

A fully operational corps typically consists of around 40,000 to 60,000 soldiers, organized into up to three divisions.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

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