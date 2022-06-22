Gallery: Victory Day parade rehearsal takes place in Saaremaa

The rehearsal for Estonia's annual Victory Day (Võidupüha) parade took place on Wednesday evening in Kuressaare, the capital of Saaremaa.

This year almost 750 people will take part in the event from Estonia and abroad, including the Estonian Defense Forces, NATO allies, Police and Border Guard Board and the Rescue Board.

The parade can be watched live on ERR at 11 a.m. tomorrow (June 23).

Victory Day is an Estonian public holiday that marks the decisive battle in 1919 during the Estonian War of Independence in which the country's military forces and their allies defeated the German forces who sought to re-assert control over the region.

