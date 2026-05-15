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Estonian MOD official: Ukraine's focus on attacking Russia's rear

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Gert Kaju at a Ministry of Defense press conference.
Gert Kaju at a Ministry of Defense press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Ukraine has shifted its focus to striking Russia's rear areas in an effort to disrupt its supply chains, said Gert Kaju, head of the defense readiness department at the Ministry of Defense.

According to Kaju, Ukraine has shifted the focus of its long-range strikes farther from the front line, with rear areas and transportation hubs now becoming targets.

This is also evidenced by the fact that Ukraine is now capable of striking targets located around 20 kilometers behind Russia's front line nearly 5,000 times per month.

"This clearly affects both the logistics of Russian units and the support provided to frontline troops," Kaju said.

According to Kaju, fighting intensified along the front lines last week. Although the end of the week coincided with Victory Day celebrations, Russian long-range strikes became more intense once the holiday had passed.

In Kaju's assessment, Victory Day also demonstrated that ties between Russia and North Korea have strengthened, as North Korean infantry troops took part in the May 9 parade, albeit without significant military equipment.

Following the parade, the Kremlin said that negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could only take place in Moscow and that only the finalization and signing of an agreement could happen elsewhere, Kaju said.

"In essence, Russia continues to demand Ukraine's unconditional surrender and Russia's positions on this have not changed," Kaju said.

Around 200 combat engagements took place daily over the course of the week, roughly one-third more than the previous week. According to Kaju, this means it is impossible to speak of a ceasefire, as fighting continued along the front line.

"What did decrease during the ceasefire period was the number of long-range strikes in both directions, from both Russia and Ukraine, but that was the only sign of a ceasefire during that period," Kaju said about last week's developments in Ukraine.

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