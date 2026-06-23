Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day marked with annual parade in Rapla

The Estonian Defense League held its annual parade to mark Victory Day on Tuesday (June 23).

Around 1,000 personnel from the Estonian Defense Forces, Defense League, and allied units took part in the parade, which started at 11 a.m.

The event rotates across the country and is held in Rapla, north-central Estonia, this year.

Victory Day, or võidupüha, commemorates Estonia's triumph at a watershed battle for the entire region, fought through June 1919, that ultimately led to the end of approximately 600 years of German-led hegemony in the region.

You can read more about Victory Day in ERR News' overview here.

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