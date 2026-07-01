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Estonia moves to let citizens of NATO countries serve in national defense roles

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The Estonian Defense League (EDL) members.
The Estonian Defense League (EDL) members. Source: Estonian Defense League
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Estonian lawmakers are proposing changes that would allow citizens of other NATO member states who belong to the Defense League to take on voluntary military service obligations and serve in wartime posts that require a military rank.

The move would strengthen the readiness of both the Defense League and the armed forces by giving foreign members a clear legal pathway to participate in Estonia's defense.

The participation would be entirely voluntary. The amendments do not impose conscription on NATO citizens. Instead, they create an opt‑in system for those over 18 who have taken the military oath.

The changes also establish a legal basis for appointing NATO citizens to wartime positions, which will improve planning for training, command structures and equipment distribution. In addition, the amendments expand the role of Defense League supporting members (toetajaliige), allowing them to take part more broadly in crisis and emergency tasks.

The legislation is scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027.

A legal analysis by Aivar Engel, an adviser to the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, notes that the explanatory memorandum does not quantify the need for including foreign citizens. "Considering that the Defense League, together with its women's and youth organizations, has more than 30,100 members, there should be no shortage of personnel within the organization."

He also points out that the language of command is Estonian, yet supporting members currently face no language requirement. Their health standards are also more lenient than those for active members, which could create inconsistencies if their duties begin to resemble active service.

Engel adds that it's not clear who will conduct background checks on NATO citizens to ensure they meet the requirements set out in the Defense League Act.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

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