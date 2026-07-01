Estonian Military Academy restores junior officer program for university graduates

Starting this fall, the Estonian Military Academy will begin training university graduates from nonmilitary fields to become officers, as the EDF seeks to fill 500 vacant positions and prepare for another 400 posts expected to be created by 2030.

The Estonian Military Academy (KVA) announced that it is reinstating its Land Forces junior officer course, which provides additional military education for people who already hold a higher education degree and have completed basic military training, either through compulsory military service or the Estonian Defense League.

The course lasts one year and four months, including one year of instruction, part of which is conducted alongside students in the academy's professional higher education program, followed by a four-month service internship with an Estonian Defense Forces unit.

Although the program will initially be offered only to Land Forces officer candidates starting this fall, Lauri Kriisa, head of the KVA curriculum development group, said there are plans to expand it to other branches of the military in the future.

Kriisa said the academy offered a similar course about 20 years ago and many officers who went on to have long and successful military careers entered the Estonian Defense Forces through that route.

Last year, however, Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Vahur Karus told the media that the Estonian Defense Forces needed to fill 500 military positions and expected another 400 new positions to be created by 2030. Those figures were confirmed to ERR again this year.

Although Kriisa did not answer directly when asked whether the course was being introduced because of a shortage of career service personnel, the figures suggest that creating an additional pathway to fill vacant positions is a logical step for the Estonian Defense Forces.

In fact, there are not just two routes to becoming an officer in the Estonian Defense Forces — the professional higher education program and the new course for university graduates — but three.

A third option is to complete the Reserve Officer Basic Course during compulsory military service. Officer training in that program takes seven weeks, although it is preceded by a five-week junior noncommissioned officer course that can also be considered part of the training.

For several years, the Estonian Defense Forces has already been hiring graduates of that program as officers. As a result, a person who already holds a university degree can, in practice, qualify to become an officer after approximately three months of military education. At least in theory, it is also possible to receive a commission as an ensign without a higher education degree, but because promotion to the next rank of second lieutenant requires a university degree, that pathway is uncommon.

Like students enrolled in the KVA's professional higher education officer program, graduates of the new course will also incur service obligations. Graduates of the KVA officer program are required to serve at least three years in the Estonian Defense Forces after completing their studies or otherwise reimburse part of the cost of their education. The same requirements will apply to those who complete the new course.

"This is a resource-intensive training program. Upon completing the course — or if they withdraw before finishing — participants are required to reimburse the state's training costs either by serving in the Estonian Defense Forces for a period equal to twice the length of their studies or by repaying the costs financially," Lt. Col. Kriisa said.

In addition to a monthly salary of at least €1,800, KVA students receive other benefits, including free accommodation in the academy dormitory, medical care and a sports allowance.

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