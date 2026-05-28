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Female conscription in Estonia is inevitable, says defense official

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New conscripts at Paldiski in July 2025.
New conscripts at Paldiski in July 2025. Source: Julius Air Kull/mil.ee
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Mandatory military conscription of women is only a matter of time because, in the future, there will not be enough men, Defence Resources Agency (KRA) Director Anu Rannaveski has said.

Rannaveski commented on former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Rait Maruste's proposal to extend mandatory conscription to women on Thursday's Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" program.

While only men are called up today, it is becoming increasingly clear that the birth rate is too low for this to continue in the future, she said. If in previous generations, up to 15,000 boys were born every year, this has fallen to 4,000–5,000.

"It is clear that from these young people we certainly cannot fill the 4,100 places envisioned in the defense plans. By 2040, the problem will already be very clear, that we will not be able to fill 4,100 places," Rannaveski said.

Maruste pointed out that many roles in modern national defense do not require physical strength, which makes it possible to extend to include both sexes.

Rannaveski believes that every Estonian citizen has a duty to defend Estonia's independence. "I certainly hope that the question is rather when, not if," Rannaveski said.

Anu Rannaveski Source: Ministry of Defense.

Quantity vs quality

If conditions do not change, Estonia could still manage for the next 14 years using only young men. However, the KRA director said it is already necessary to think about what comes next.

If fewer boys are born, this could also mean that men with poorer health will have to be conscripted.

"At the same time, this does not mean that we can lower health requirements, because if young people have various health problems, then the Defence Forces would have to start dealing with those health problems," she added.

Since 2023, National defense studies have been compulsory for students entering upper secondary school. Rannaveski said this is a major step forward in helping young people, and especially young girls, start to think about conscription.

Fewer women entering conscription

In recent years, the number of women entering conscription has decreased. Last year, 45 women entered conscription; in 2024, the figure was 49; in 2023, it was 50, and in 2022, 60 women entered conscription.

However, according to Rannaveski, girls entering conscription have generally shown higher motivation than many young men.

Attorney-at-law and Defense League member Karin Madisson supports mandatory military service for women, but believes that the physical threshold for entering territorial defense units is too high.

"Not everyone has to take the same physical fitness test with the same threshold. We could define conscription much more broadly if we did not require soldier training from everyone," she said.

Military police conscripts practiced imposing a curfew in Sulbi village, Võru County on May 8-9, 2025 as part of Exercise Siil. Source: rms/OR-1 Richard Põder

Madisson added that women could also fulfill other roles in the Defense Forces.

"These include, for example, logistics and medicine. Every person could have a place where they contribute. In reality, today we do not know how to offer this to people. If boys and girls are screened out because of physical abilities, then perhaps they would be very suitable for helping the Police and Border Guard Board or the Rescue Board. We should not speak only about women or men, but rather about the possibility that different functions have different thresholds," Madisson suggested as a way to encourage more women and men to enter conscription.

Riigikogu National Defense Committee member and retired military officer Leo Kunnas told ERR that Estonia can currently manage without making conscription mandatory for women.

"But in the longer perspective, if the demographic situation does not improve and remains where it is, then we may implement this if necessary," he said.

Both the former head of the Defense Forces, Gen. Martin Herem, and the current commander, Andrus Merilo, believe female conscription should be encouraged but remain voluntary.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johannes Voltri

Source: Johannes Voltri

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