Conscript callup drops significantly for a year in 2026

Next year, fewer conscripts will be called up than usual in a one-time move to allow active-duty personnel more time for advanced and refresher training.

While around 4,000 conscripts have typically been called up in previous years, only 1,200 will be drafted in 2026. According to Merle Ulst, head of the conscription bureau at the Estonian Defense Resources Agency, priority will be given to those who plan to pursue a career as active-duty personnel or apply to the Estonian Military Academy.

"Since we need officers and active-duty service members, that is our top priority. Conscripts — both men and women — can submit applications to enter service until November 30. We'll select candidates from among those who have applied since September 1. In December, they'll also receive a questionnaire developed in cooperation with the Military Academy. Based on their responses, we'll assess their motivation and, if necessary, conduct interviews," Ulst said.

This is a one-time exception. In 2026, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) plans to transition to a new model in which conscripts are called up twice a year. In preparation, a gap year is needed to train and refresh the skills of active-duty personnel without compromising the quality of conscription service. That's why fewer young men and women will be drafted next year, explained Col. Margot Künnapuu, head of the EDF Headquarters' training department.

"The reason we must call up fewer conscripts than usual is to avoid a situation where, in the following year, as training loads increase again, we don't have enough active-duty personnel available to conduct conscript training," Künnapuu said.

The goal is to ensure that the active-duty instructors responsible for training conscripts are working from the same foundation, shaped by the latest capabilities.

"Probably the most well-known example is drones, which have already been introduced into our training programs. But we see that all active-duty personnel need a uniform foundation for how and what we teach. We also need to standardize how training will look under the new curriculum. That means updating the skills and knowledge of all personnel — not just senior officers and officers, but also senior and junior non-commissioned officers — so that by 2027, we're ready to continue with the twice-a-year conscription model and ensure what we teach is up to date," Künnapuu added.

