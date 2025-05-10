X!

Parempoolsed suggests expanding conscription to include women, cutting taxes

News
Women have been able to volunteer for conscription in Estonia since 2013,
Women have been able to volunteer for conscription in Estonia since 2013, Source: Raul Mee/Estonian Defense Forces
News

In a governance plan sent to the Reform Party and Eesti 200 as inspiration while they draw up a new coalition deal, the nonparliamentary Parempoolsed has proposed expanding mandatory military service — or conscription — to all citizens, including women. The party is also calling for several taxes to be lowered or repealed altogether.

"Mandatory and manageable military service must be established for all citizens in order to systematically prepare the entire population to prevent and handle war and crisis situations," Parempoolsed stated in its governance plan.

Currently, male Estonian citizens become subject to conscription at the age of 17, when they are entered as call-up selectees in Estonia's national defense obligation register. Men are called to serve conscription between the ages of 18-27, inclusive. Women aged 18-27 with at least a basic education are eligible to volunteer for conscription as well.

Among its other ideas, Parempoolsed also proposed lowering the income tax to 18 percent and value-added tax (VAT) to 20 percent to encourage working, saving and investment. A party representative noted that these tax cuts are feasible, and that the party has already calculated the cost to the state budget involved.

The nonparliamentary party further suggested capping the social tax at four times the average wage, as well as repealing the car tax, excise hikes and other increased burdens, which would leave more money in people's pockets.

Other suggestions included in the Parempoolsed governance plan include increasing copays, doing away with national-level teacher salary negotiations between unions and the Ministry of Education and Research, and introducing partial tuition in higher education.

In the social welfare system, Parempoolsed believes the automatic indexation of expenditures including pensions should be discontinued, citing a need for a thorough reform of the pension system and a shift from solidarity toward greater personal responsibility.

In the most recent Riigikogu elections in 2023, Parempoolsed earned 2.3 percent of the vote, falling short of the 5 percent election threshold. Support for the nonparliamentary party is currently polling between 5.6 (Norstat) and 8.5 percent (Kantar Emor).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:59

Gallery: New permanent exhibition unveiled at Tallinn's KGB Prison Cells

11:56

Two separate holidays marked in Narva on May 9

10:53

Offline card payment capability coming to some stores, gas stations next year

10:01

Parempoolsed suggests expanding conscription to include women, cutting taxes

09:26

Gallery: New exhibition shows Narva Old Town's fate after WW2

08:43

Gallery: Estonian exhibition opens at Venice Architecture Biennale

06:53

Watch again: Europe Day 2025 concerts

09.05

New renovation grant round to emphasize energy savings over submission speed

09.05

TalTech reelects Tiit Land as rector for second time

09.05

Narva Museum chief Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova named European of the Year

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day' Updated

08.05

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning

09.05

Newnew Polar Bear captain arrested in Hong Kong over Baltic Sea cable break

08.05

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9

09.05

Fate of Tallinn's original 'million-kroon toilet' still uncertain

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

08.05

Joanna Laast: Young people in Tallinn increasingly relying on shared mobility

09.05

EDF intelligence chief: May 9 has inspired Russia in Ukraine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo