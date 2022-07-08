Latvia to expand conscription requirements to include women, diaspora

News
Woman serving in Latvia.
Woman serving in Latvia. Source: Sintija Zandersone, LSM/LETA
News

First announced on Tuesday, Latvia's plan to reinstate military conscription could be expanded to include diaspora Latvians as well as women on a mandatory, not voluntary, basis, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

The Defense Ministry's offered obligation is a new social contract between Latvian society and the state, which means that all citizens must be involved in protecting the state, Latvian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Kaspars Galkins told LETA according to LSM.

As this involvement would constitute one of the most important guarantees of Latvian independence, the plan is to expand compulsory military service to include Latvian citizens within recruitment age living abroad as well.

"Latvian society needs to change its thinking and accept that service in the state army is a matter of honor and duty — as it is, for example, in Finland — not a punishment," Galkins added.

Citizens living abroad who have joined Latvia's National Guard (Zemessardze, ZS) have also proven to return from their country of residence regularly to participate in training.

While conscription is currently only planned to be made mandatory for male citizens, the latter is based purely on financial considerations, and Latvia could nonetheless decide to make it mandatory for everyone, regardless of gender.

The Defense Ministry noted that it stands for gender equality, and should the Latvian government and Saeima be prepared to grant additional funding, it would be possible to expand mandatory service to all.

It is currently not yet known what measures the ministry may employ to encourage selectees to report for conscription. "We are currently continuing to study Finland's experience in determining responsibility for deliberately avoiding national defense service," Galkins said.

Five-year transition

According to information provided to the media by the Ministry of Defense earlier this week, conscription in Latvia will be gradually reintroduced over the course of five years, with the first, voluntary phase to begin on January 1, 2023.

Recruitment is slated to take place semiannually — on January 1 and July 1. Following a five-year transition period, conscription will be compulsory for all men aged 18-27.

Service can be deferred until after graduation by those continuing their studies.

Conscription will last for a period of 12 months, one of which will be vacation time. Under current plans, conscripts will receive €400 per month — below the current Latvian national minimum wage of €500 — plus travel expenses.

Conscription in neighboring countries

Latvia abolished compulsory conscription in 2007, switching in full to a professional military service backed by a National Guard militia. Lithuania abolished compulsory conscription in 2008, and reinstated it in 2016. Sweden had likewise deactivated peacetime conscription between 2010 and 2017.

Following the regaining of its independence in August 1991, Estonia established compulsory conscription late that same year. Conscription is compulsory in Finland as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Hotel industry: German tourists returning to Estonia

14:38

Football: Paide and Flora both win in opening Conference League matches

14:21

City of Narva declares state of emergency over natural gas

13:34

Rapid price hikes see shoppers opting for discounted goods

13:09

Tallinners unhappy about increased noise from airport traffic

12:25

President, prime minister express shock over Shinzo Abe assassination

12:10

Latvia to expand conscription requirements to include women, diaspora

11:44

Controversial Jaak Joala statue deposited in storage at ERM in Tartu

11:14

Gallery: Stunning slackline performance opens Medieval Days in Tallinn

10:47

Statistics Estonia: Record levels of domestic tourism in May

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.07

Bolt posts €547.2 million losses for 2021

07.07

Narva to declare state of emergency over insufficient natural gas supply Updated

06.07

Estonia ratifies Finnish, Swedish NATO accession protocols

07.07

Minister: Brace for high energy prices this winter, replace window gaskets

05.07

Experts: Russia currently not strong enough to close the 'Suwalki gap'

07.07

Kallas: Reform cannot give Isamaa any more concessions in coalition talks

07.07

Estonian fuel retailers drop prices at the pump on Thursday

06.07

Eesti Energia chair calls for 'state of emergency' over natural gas supply

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: