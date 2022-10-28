Maria Faust on portrait film: Everything that happens on stage has a price

The documentary "Machina Faust," directed by Kaupo Kruusiaugu and starring saxophonist Maria Faust, was released in theaters in October. Faust said that the film was a painful experience for her, but a necessary one for Estonian society.

"I did not like myself in the film but I knew I had to distance from it," Faust said.

"The purpose of the film should be higher than my own experience with it," she said, explaining why she agreed to participate.

"It is important to show that everything what happens on stage has a price, and I am the one paying it, not someone else," she said.

Faust said that the film also shows sides of her that are not seen on stage. "I was confident that when we made the film, I'd be at ease with myself, but then everything went wrong and it was all caught on camera," she explained.

"I did not need this film, but I think Estonian society does," she continued. "We lack equality; women in music and other fields are undervalued."

When asked how criticism affects her, she said that she does not pay attention to it any longer. "I have no way of responding when a producer says you are bad to look at," she explained.

"I am not going on stage thinking I'm a female musician," Faust said with a smile. "I go on stage and do my job - just like any other musician."

"It is difficult for any creative person to find their way and achieve something. And these accomplishments and awards are not an end in themselves," she said.

"Does the fact that I can defend myself make me a feminist?" Faust asked in response to the question of when she became a feminist. "I just think that there should be equality in the world."

Kaupo Kruusiaugu's documentary film that portrays Maria Faust, one of the most famous Estonian musicians in the world, premiered on October 20.

"We agreed from the outset that there would be no agreements. This film is the result of his work, his ingenuity and his inspiration," Faust said about the release of the film.

