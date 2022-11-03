Henry Rollins to perform in Tallinn next February

Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins Source: Ross Halfin
Henry Rollins, musician, singer, spoken word performer, writer, campaigner - and indeed perhaps most easily categorized as renaissance man Henry Rollins - is appearing in Tallinn in February 2023.

Rollins is booked to appear at the Russian Cultural Center (Vene Kultuurikeskus) in Tallinn on February 18 as part of his "Good To See You 2023" tour.

A major newspaper from Rollins hometown, the Washington Post, says: "Rollins is many thing … diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker… his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter." 

The 61-year-old, who has Latvian ancestry on his father's side, regularly appears as a DJ, voice-over artist, TV and radio show host and actor, and first came to prominence in the early '80s with punk outfit Black Flag, reaching wider audiences in the '90s with the Rollins Band.

He has appeared in numerous films, including "Jackass: The Movie" and TV shows, such as crime drama "Sons of Anarchy".

His travels have also taken in a broad sweep of the globe also, from Nepal and even North Korea, to Buxton, Derbyshire, in England, one of the dates on the current tour, though this is his first performance in Tallinn.

Tickets can be purchased from the piletlevi site.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

