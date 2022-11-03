Eesti Laul 2023 semi-finalists announced

Some of Eesti Laul 2023's semi-finalists.
Some of Eesti Laul 2023's semi-finalists. Source: ERR
All 20 semi-finalists who have made it to this year's Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to find its Eurovision Song Contest entry, have been announced, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Eesti Laul chief producer Tomi Rahula said: "Eesti Laulu's group of semi-finalists and their selection of songs is exceptionally varied this year," with both big ballads and fast-paced rhythms to be heard in the semis in January. 

In addition to songs with lyrics in Estonian or in English, one song will also feature Japanese lyrics, Menu reports.

Entrants this year include Malcolm Lincoln frontman Robin Juhkental and veteran rockers Ultima Thule.

The semi-finals take place on January 12 and 14, while the public will be able to hear the entries ahead of that on a special ETV show to be aired December 2.

The grand final takes place on February 11, while the main Eurovision semi-finals and grand final in May are to take place in Liverpool, England, hosting in lieu of holders Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

The ten semi-finalists added to Estonian Song 2023 on Wednesday (in alphabetical order):

Alika with "Bridges",

Andreas with "Why Do You Love Me",

Anett x Fredi with "You Need To Move On",

Bedwetters with "Monsters,

ELLIP with "Pretty Girl",

Elysa with "Bad Philosophy",

JANEK with "House Of Glass",

Robin Juhkental with "Kurbuse matused",

Inger with "Awaiting You",

kaw with "Valik",

Linalakk, Bonzo with "Aeg"

M Els with " So Good At What You Do"

Meelik with "Tuju",

Mia with "Üks samm korraga",

Merlyn with "Unicorn Vibes",

Neon Letters & Maiko with "Tokimeki"

Ollie with "Venom",

SISSI with "Lighthouse",

Carlos Ukareda with "Whiskey Won't Forget",

Wiiralt and Ultima Thule with "Salalik".

A total of 217 songs were submitted to the Eesti Laul 2023, with a jury consisting of singers and other music world figures sifting through these to get to the current shortlist.

The jury members were: Karl-Erik Taukar, Lenna, Alar Kotkas, Janika Sillamaa, Ott Lepland, Marta Püssa, Vaido Pannel, Robert Linna, Ingrid Kohtla, Margus Kamlat, Kristiina Kraus, Andres Aljaste, Ahto Kruusmann, Simon Jay, Carola Madis and Silver Laas.

Last year's entry representing Estonia,  Stefan Airapetjan, made it to the Eurovision grand final where he finished 13th. Estonia has won the contest once, in 2001.

ETV will broadcast the Eesti Laul semi-finals and final and the main Eurovision final.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Menu

