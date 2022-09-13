Eesti Laul 2023 song contest now open for entries

News
Stefan's Eesti Laul win, Saturday February 12 2022.
Stefan's Eesti Laul win, Saturday February 12 2022. Source: Liisa Rull
News

Entries are now being accepted for this year's Eesti Laul, the annual song contest to choose the act that will represent Estonia at Eurovision. The final deadline for submissions to this year's Eesti Laul is October 20, with the latest season culminating with the announcement of the winner on February 11 next year.

"Every year, Eesti Laul has enriched the domestic music scene with many new songs and introduced fresh artists to a wider audience," said executive producer Tomi Rahula. "We are looking forward to seeing really active participation again this year," Rahula added.

Eesti Laul is open to songwriters and groups of songwriters, who are citizens of the Republic of Estonia, as well as foreigners residing in Estonia, and non-residents. It is also possible for songs to have one writer, who, Estonian citizens and residents, is non-resident of Estonia. The performer(s) of the songs may also be citizens, residents or non-residents of Estonia. A maximum of five songs per performer or songwriter may be submitted for the judges consideration.

The deadline for submissions to the 2023 Eesti Laul competition is October 20, at 12:00 Estonian time. A pre-jury of professionals will then select what they consider to be the best 20 songs from amongst the entries submitted, which will be premiered to the public in early December. The semi-finals of Eesti Laul will take place on January 12 and 14, with the final set for February 11.

To enter an Estonian-language song in the competition, costs €50 per entry until 11:59 on October 17. Foreign language and multilingual songs cost €100 per entry. This fee doubles to €100 and €200 respectively from 12:00 on October 17, until  October 22 at 12:00, after which, entries will no longer be accepted.

More information including the full set of rules and entry requirements for this year's Eesti Laul (in English) can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:47

Estonian squad announced for September Nations League deciders

17:22

Estonian FM condemns intensified conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

17:17

State Secretary: ECA nomination process legitimate in formal terms

17:16

Eesti Laul 2023 song contest now open for entries

16:46

Epp Mäe through to world championships quarter-finals

16:40

Tõnis Saarts: Revoking election rights of non-citizens would add to dissent

16:16

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

15:44

Ex-prosecutor: Not clear how far minister was involved in own ECA candidacy

15:23

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

15:22

Tallinn to hold eighth annual national cultures days

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

12.09

Estonian tax office: Attempts made to violate Russian sanctions every week

12.09

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

12.09

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

13:51

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Estonia-Latvia power link maintenance to lower price of electricity Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: