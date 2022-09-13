Eesti Laul 2023 song contest now open for entries

Entries are now being accepted for this year's Eesti Laul, the annual song contest to choose the act that will represent Estonia at Eurovision. The final deadline for submissions to this year's Eesti Laul is October 20, with the latest season culminating with the announcement of the winner on February 11 next year.

"Every year, Eesti Laul has enriched the domestic music scene with many new songs and introduced fresh artists to a wider audience," said executive producer Tomi Rahula. "We are looking forward to seeing really active participation again this year," Rahula added.

Eesti Laul is open to songwriters and groups of songwriters, who are citizens of the Republic of Estonia, as well as foreigners residing in Estonia, and non-residents. It is also possible for songs to have one writer, who, Estonian citizens and residents, is non-resident of Estonia. The performer(s) of the songs may also be citizens, residents or non-residents of Estonia. A maximum of five songs per performer or songwriter may be submitted for the judges consideration.

The deadline for submissions to the 2023 Eesti Laul competition is October 20, at 12:00 Estonian time. A pre-jury of professionals will then select what they consider to be the best 20 songs from amongst the entries submitted, which will be premiered to the public in early December. The semi-finals of Eesti Laul will take place on January 12 and 14, with the final set for February 11.

To enter an Estonian-language song in the competition, costs €50 per entry until 11:59 on October 17. Foreign language and multilingual songs cost €100 per entry. This fee doubles to €100 and €200 respectively from 12:00 on October 17, until October 22 at 12:00, after which, entries will no longer be accepted.

More information including the full set of rules and entry requirements for this year's Eesti Laul (in English) can be found here.

