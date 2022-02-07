Eesti Laul 2022 finalists' line-up complete

All ten finalists at Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to select its Eurovision Song Contest entry, are now known, following the second semi-final heat at the Saku Suurhall in Tallinn on Saturday.

Stefan with the song "Hope", Black Velvet ("Sandra"), Jaagup Tuisk ("Kui vaid") and Anna Sahlene ("Champion") are all through on the basis of a combined jury-audience vote, while Minimal Wind featuring Elisabeth Tiffany took the fifth spot with the song "What To Make Of This", on the basis of the audience phone-in vote alone.

The five, none of whom have represented Estonia at the Eurovision before, will join Ott Lepland, Andrei Zevakin featuring Grete Paia, Elysa, Stig Rästa and Elina Nechayeva, all from the first cohort of successful semi-finalists and including three acts (Lepland, Rästa and Nechayeva) who have represented Estonia at the Eurovision grand final in the past.

While Maiani was chosen in the top five by the jury, she missed out in the event due to the audience vote for Minimal Wind featuring Elisabeth Tiffany.

The jury included 2015 entrant Elina Born, and conductor Kadri Tali, and the event was hosted by two-time Eurovision entrant Maarja-Liis Ilus and actor Priit Loog.

The grand final takes place next Saturday, again held at the Saku Suurhall. The winner will represent Estonia at the main Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Turin in May and, if they make it through, in the final on May 14.

You can re-watch, or watch for the first time, heat two here, while heat one is here.

