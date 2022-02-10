Betting site: We will see Stefan at Eurovision Song Contest

Stefan.
Stefan. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
The Betsafe online gaming site has backed Stefan, with the song "Hope", to prevail at Saturday's Eesti Laul final, and so go on to represent Estonia at the main Eurovision Song Contest in May.

While the top three Betsafe predicted for Eesti Laul 2022 are all very strong vocalists Stefan, Ott Lepland and Anna Sahlene, Betsafe marketing manager Martin Varrand said that Stefan outperforms his competitors in terms of chances of winning.

"He will be able to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest, with a 52 percent probability. We estimate Ott Lepland's probability of winning at 18 percent and Anna Sahlene's song" Champion at 9 percent, Varrand said.

Minimal Wind feat. Elisabeth Tiffany with the song "What to Make of This" are the rank outsiders, Betsafe says.

Estonian Song 2022 overall winner odds, as reported by ERR's Menu portal:

Stefan "Hope" - 1.85
Ott Lepland in "Aovalguses" - 5.00
Anna Sahlene "Champion" - 9.00
Andrei Zevakin and Grete Paia "What now" - 16.00
Black Velvet "Sandra" - 16.00
Stig Rästa "Interstellar" - 16.00
Jaagup Tuisk "If Only" - 21.00
Elina Nechayeva "Remedy" - 21.00
Elysa "Fire" - 21.00
Minimal Wind feat. Elisabeth Tiffany "What to Make of This" - 101.00

The final of the Estonian Song will take place on February 12 in the Saku Suurhall. Competitors can live with them both on-site and on ERR TV channels. The grand final concert will start on Saturday at 7.30 p.m.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

