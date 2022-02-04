First five Eesti Laul finalists picked

Culture
The first batch of Eesti Laul 2022 finalists, clockwise from top-left: Andrei Zevakin and Grete Paia, Ott Lepland, Elina Nechayeva, Elysa and Stig Rästa.
The first batch of Eesti Laul 2022 finalists, clockwise from top-left: Andrei Zevakin and Grete Paia, Ott Lepland, Elina Nechayeva, Elysa and Stig Rästa. Source: ERR
Culture

The first batch of five finalists in this year's Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to pick the country's Eurovision Song Contest entry, were announced Thursday night at the competition's semi-finals first heat.

Ott Lepland with the song "Aovalguses", Andrei Zevakin featuring Grete Paia ("Mis nüüd saab"), Elysa ("Fire"), Stig Rästa ("Interstellar") and Elina Nechayeva ( "Remedy") are going to the grand final at the Saku Suurhall on February 12.

Three of the above acts have represented Estonia in the main Eurovision contest in the past - Ott Lepland appeared in 2012 (placed 6th), while Stig Rästa, together with Elina Born, finished seventh in 2015, and Elina Nechayeva placed one spot lower in 2018.

The winners on Thursday were picked via a combination of jury and audience phone-in vote, with Lepland, Rästa, Zevakin and Elysa booking their places in the final as the result of a combination of the two, and Nechayeva being the audience-only favorite.

Close to 25,000 votes were cast at Thursday's show, presented by two-time Eurovision finalist Maarja-Liis Ilus and actor Priit Loog, and while Merilin Mälk and Kaia-Liisa Kesler were selected by the jury, their audience vote was not high enough to make the cut.

The second semi-final is tomorrow, Saturday, and can will be broadcast by ETV from 7.30 p.m. Estonian time, while those who missed the first heat and want to see it can catch up here.

The entrants at both heats are listed here.

The grand final on February 12 will pick who gets to represent Estonia in Turin in the semi-final and, if they make it through that stage, the Eurovision Song Contest grand final on May 14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

10:55

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

10:18

First five Eesti Laul finalists picked

09:55

New rules for hiring third-country workers submitted to government

09:26

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

08:54

Poll: Dissatisfaction with performance of prime minister, government rises

03.02

Ministry chief: Recent US responses to Russia not concerning for Estonia

03.02

Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday

03.02

Gasoline prices reach all-time record again

03.02

High electricity prices not forcing cultural institutions to close doors

03.02

First five finalists of Eesti Laul to be announced Thursday

03.02

Enterprise minister suggests lifting 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew

03.02

Government agrees district heating compensation rate

03.02

Estonia suspends all oil transit from Belarus Updated

03.02

Olympic doctor: Beijing games likely over for Kristjan Ilves

03.02

January energy bills to arrive slightly later than usual

03.02

British soldiers reunite lost dog with his owner

03.02

Gallery: Police diverting cars heading to Toompea 'freedom' protest

03.02

Tartu gained 1,000 additional new residents in 2021

03.02

Administrative Court receives over 200 coronavirus complaints in two years

03.02

Coronavirus update: 220 patients, 6,851 new cases, eight deaths

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: