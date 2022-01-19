Eesti Laul semi-final songs' order of appearance revealed

The semi-finals of Eesti Laul Song Contest, to find Estonia's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, are taking place on February 3 and 5. Ten songs will enter the competition, on each day, and the order of the artists' performances has now been clarified.

Elysa will open the competition in the first semi-final, and Ott Lepland will close out the show on February 3.

The first competitor in the second semi-final is Jyris, and Anna Sahlene will be the last up on February 5.

Five songs will advance from each semi-final; in the first heat, the winners will be decided by both jury and the viewers, while in the second round only viewers' votes count.

Order of the first semifinal:

1. Elysa "Fire"

2. Helen "Look at me"

3. Andrei Zevakin feat. Grete Paia "What Now"

4. Alabama Watchdog "Move On"

5. Merilin Mälk "Little Girl"

6. Stig Rästa "Interstellar"

7. Triin Niitoja and Frants Tikerpuu "Songbird"

8. Kaia-Liisa Kesler "Silence"

9. Elina Nechayeva "Remedy"

10. Ott Lepland in "Aovalguses"

Order of the 2nd semifinal:

1. Jyrise "Clap"

2. Maian "Crazy"

3. Boamadu "Not for long"

4. Evelin Samuel "Waterfall"

5. Black Velvet "Sandra"

6. Pur Mudd, Shira "Golden Shores"

7. Section Tuisk "If Only"

8. Minimal Wind ft. Elisabeth Tiffany "What To Make Of This"

9. Stefan "Hope"

10. Anna Sahlene "Champion"

The semi-finals of Eesti Laul will be hosted by Maarja-Liis Ilus and Priit Loog, and will be joined by the third presenter in the field whose name is kept a secret for now.

The semi-finals will take place without an on-site audience. You can participate in the competition via the TV channels ETV and ETV +, Raadio 2 and the ERR.ee portal. A special show on ETV2 shows the backstage footage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!