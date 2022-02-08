Special audience permit granted for Eesti Laul song contest final

Three-thousand people will be able to watch the Eesti Laul song contest grand final after the government granted a permit allowing the size of the audience to be bigger than restrictions allow.

The coalition agreed the event is "of societal and national importance" so it could be given a permit. The current rules in place limit audience size at indoor venues to 1,000 to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Saku Suurhall accommodates over 6,000 spectators, which ensures such dispersion, the government said in a statement. The organizers must follow all other rules.

The Grand Final takes place on February 12 and is broadcast by ETV, ETV2 and ETV+. It is usually watched by more than 250,000 people.

The winner will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision song contest.

