Yolo Group founder opening high-end casino in Tallinn Old Town

A private members' casino targeted at high rollers is set to open up in a former Old Town restaurant, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reports.

Founded by Australian national Tim Heath, the entrepreneur behind the Yolo group and a string of related companies dealing mostly in crypto-currency gambling and in investment, the casino will be members-only, and its clients will largely hail from east Asia, Eesti Ekspress reported on its website on Wednesday (link in Estonian).

The high-end venue is to be situated in the former Du Nord restaurant, adjacent to what was until 2020 the Hotel St. Petersbourg.

The hotel facilities will be available as such to playing guests, providing all the associated services.

A source told ERR News that the site, at Rataskaevu 7 has already been in use as a private members' poker school for some time.

The Yolo Group, formerly the Coingaming Group, has purpose-built offices in Tallinn's Kalamaja district, and most recently hit the headlines after it and related companies appeared in the Pandora Papers leak.

Coingaming has been a shirt sponsor of three English Premier League (EPL) football teams – the majority of EPL teams have in recent seasons been sponsored by betting firms, many of which target the Asian market, where the EPL is avidly-watched.

Located next to the Rataskaevu well, a popular tourist sight, St. Petersbourg Hotel as a business was one of the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

Garden-variety walk-in casinos in Estonia include those operated by Olympic and by Fenix.

