IT company to relocate in Kalamaja, bringing around 250 jobs ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
Approximate location of the new Heathmont offices in Kalamaja.
Approximate location of the new Heathmont offices in Kalamaja. Source: Google Maps
Head office of international gaming software company Heathmont has confirmed it will be moving to a new location in Tallinn.

The company, which is involved in web development and web-based services, primarily for the online gambling sector, will employ as many as 250 people in the new location, the company claims. The new office will be in the residential district of Kalamaja, just to the west of the city centre and ferry terminals, it is reported.

Board member of Heathmont Group OÜ Tim Heath said that the company has been growing extensively in recent years and the new office facilities will help in better organisation of day-to-day operations.

The company currently employs around 130 people, as cited on the employee register as at year end 2018.

The new office complex is being developed by Reterra Estate and Invego in close cooperation with Heathmont, with construction work costing around €6 million and carried out by Nordecon Betton and Mapri Ehitus, it is reported.

The development is planned to consist of close to 5,000 sq m of office space in three- and five- storey buildings, on the intersection of Jahu and Suur-Paterei streets in Kalamaja, and is due to be completed at the beginning of 2020.

The company is currently located in Veerenni Street in central Tallinn.

Construction work at the Jahu/Suur-Paterei location in summer 2018 yielded a vast haul of artefacts from the late 15th and early 16th centuries, providing archaeologists and others with a much greater understanding of late medieval Tallinn society than had been the case.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kalamaja archaeological digtech companies in estoniatech companies in tallinnoffice builds in estoniaestonian real estatetallinn real estate


