news

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
TransferWise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus aren't taking any chances when it comes to the possibly of a no-deal Brexit.
TransferWise founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus aren't taking any chances when it comes to the possibly of a no-deal Brexit. Source: Transferwise
Business

In order to ensure the continuation of services in the event of a no-deal Brexit, international money transfer service provider Transferwise is applying for a new licence in Brussels.

Over 200 people work at the company's head office in London, and regional head offices are also located in New York and Singapore. Transferwise is also set to open a new office in the Belgian capital, which will be its tenth, including its three regional offices as well as those in Tallinn, Budapest, Cherkasy, Tokyo, Sydney and Tampa, the company said.

Transferwise co-founder and CEO Kristo Käärmann said that Brussels is at the heart of all EU affairs, so establishing an office there would make great sense.

"The National Bank of Belgium (NBB) impressed us with its understanding of the payments sector and openness to innovation, while at the same time being a strong and trusted regulator," Mr Käärmann said, adding that the company is keen to build as productive of a relationship with the NBB as it already has with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

"The Belgian e-money license ensures we can continue to provide a great service globally to our customers regardless of what happens with the Brexit deal," he added.

Co-founded by Estonians Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, Transferwise first launched in 2011, and achieved unicorn status in 2016. It is one of the world's most successful financial technology (fintech) startups, having raised $397 million from investors such as IVP, Old Mutual, Andreessen Horowitz, Sir Richard Branson, Valar Ventures and Paypal's Max Levchin.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

brexittransferwisefintechunicorns


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

08.01

Shot at turning Liberty Manor into presidential complex cost over €350,000

08.01

Tallinn to acquire over 650 electric buses by 2035

08.01

E-Residency managing director Kaspar Korjus resigns

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Ardo Hansson: Cryptocurrencies a 'complete load of nonsense'

08.01

December consumer price index up 3.4% on year

07.01

Minister: State's leading role unnecessary in pulp mill planning

04.01

Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

04.01

Number of foreigners in short-term employment more than doubles in 2018

Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:40

Street artist Edward von Lõngus wins Foreign Ministry Culture Award

12:57

Russian state media compares Estonia 200 ad campaign to apartheid

11:44

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10:40

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09:42

January ratings: Reform surpasses Centre in popularity

09:01

State to give €342 million to schools via support fund

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

Number of persons caught illegally entering Estonia doubles in two years

09.01

Power restored for 12,000 households in Kuressaare

09.01

SDE economic programme focuses on education, e-state development

09.01

Gallery: EKRE submits candidate lists for Riigikogu elections

09.01

Police receive 40 domestic violence calls per day in 2018

09.01

Kristina Kallas: We did not anticipate people would take such offence

09.01

Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

09.01

Pikamäe: New chief justice should be picked from among judges

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Illegal dwellings on rail authority land may lead to evictions

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

08.01

Elering CEO: Withdrawal from BRELL energy ring not to raise network fees

08.01

Raik: Estonia 200 ads reminiscent of Nazi Germany

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: