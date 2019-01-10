Mikser: Estonian government endorses EU, UK withdrawal agreement

The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting endorsed the withdrawal deal reached by the EU and the UK in November.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) said that the agreement will be signed on behalf of the EU by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"The required ratification processes can thereafter be carried out in the British Parliament and the European Parliament," he explained.

The minister added that the Estonian government has assessed the need to amend existing legislation due to the UK's impending withdrawal from the EU.

"There are a number of laws that need to be amended," he noted. "For instance, the government has already approved of amendments regarding the European Parliament election process."

The UK is schedule to exit the EU as of 29 March.

