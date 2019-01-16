news

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The House of Commons on Tuesday evening rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, humiliating her government in the process. As the British parliament is now getting ready for a vote of no confidence against Ms May, fear of a so-called hard Brexit increases also in Estonia.

Mikser: Vote regrettable, Estonia now preparing for possible scenarios

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) commented on Tuesday evening that the Commons' decision to reject Ms May's deal has increased the possibility that the United Kingdom is headed for a so-called hard Brexit, namely leaving the European Union without any deal at all.

"We as well as other member states are still convinced that the deal as negotiated by the EU and the UK is the best option, and that the UK's leaving without a deal would cause tremendous insecurity as well as enormous costs for both the UK as well as for the Union," Mr Mikser said.

Still, that the UK would leave without a deal in place shouldn't be seen as the only course of action left, Mr Mikser added, pointing to the huge potential cost to Britain as a side of the debate that will work against the likelihood of overly rash decisions.

Mr Mikser said that he is ready to brief the government on possible Brexit scenarios in its Thursday meeting, seeing as it is very important to prepare for every eventuality.

"If there is no exit deal, there won't be a transition period, and the United Kingdom turns into a third state on 30 March 2019. This also means that EU law will no longer apply in the UK, and that third-state legal provisions will enter into effect instead," Mr Mikser said.

The minister added that the aim at this point is to reduce the impact of Brexit on EU citizens wherever possible. "People shouldn't have to suffer because the politicians are incapable of solving the situation," Mr Mikser said.

Permanent representative: Rejected deal was best deal possible

Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas said that the rejected deal was indeed all that could have been achieved in the recently held negotiations.

"It would have protected the interests of both sides, protected the rights of those who work, live and study on both sides, who do business. It would have included a transition period after 30 March as well," Mr Maasikas told ERR on Tuesday evening.

"Now of course there's some time left until 30 March, and whatever happens next is mainly in the hands of the British government," the deputy minister added.

Prime minister: Commons' rejection of Brexit deal "regrettable"

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas wrote on social media that the decision of the House of Commons to reject Ms May's deal is "regrettable" and not making the complicated situation any easier.

"The deal between the EU and the UK is the best possible option in the currently difficult situation, and the EU's point of view is that it isn't going to be reopened for negotiation," Mr Ratas said.

But like Mr Mikser, the prime minister doesn't think a hard Brexit to be very likely. "The lack of clarity and the costs to be expected with a no-deal Brexit are so great that we don't think this is very likely to happen," Mr Ratas said.

Still, according to the prime minister, Estonia as well as the other member states will continue to prepare for such a worst case scenario.

"It is in our interest to protect our citizens, and it is important that the transition be as smooth as possible. The cabinet will discuss the option of a hard Brexit this Thursday. There are Estonian laws as well that need to be changed in case of an exit without a deal, primarily in the area of citizens' rights," Mr Ratas said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

sven mikserbrexitmatti maasikasjüri ratastheresa may


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

15.01

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

15.01

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

15.01

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

15.01

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

Opinion
28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:52

Defence minister: UK remains key ally despite Brexit deal rejection

12:22

Belgian unit joining NATO battle group at Tapa this week

12:10

Estonia 200 manifesto exclusive in Postimees raises ethics concerns

11:21

Danish troops serving at Tapa receive mission medals

10:45

Minister expects Riigikogu to adopt Waste Act before general election

09:38

Population of Estonia increases by 4,690 in 2018

09:07

Local government anti-corruption bill passes second reading

08:48

Estonian ministers comment on UK House of Commons Brexit vote

15.01

Pro Patria introduces campaign platform, sets out to compete with EKRE

15.01

Eurostat: Risk of poverty among Estonian pensioners highest in EU

15.01

Number of independent Riigikogu candidates increases to five

15.01

Gallery: Centre Party submits election candidate list

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

15.01

Toom, Kõlvart both attracted to potential governmental role

15.01

Gallery: Reform officially submits candidate list

15.01

Haapsalu mayor files alleged online death threat police complaint

15.01

President puts forward Villu Kõve as new chief justice

14.01

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: