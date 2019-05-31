ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
By Tarmo Jüristo, ERR
Tarmo Jüristo.
Tarmo Jüristo. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Opinion

It would be a very serious loss if Transferwise left Estonia, but it would an even bigger loss if our current actions and lack thereof ended up being the reason why the next startups, the next potential Transferwises, went unestablished here, said Praxis think tank board chairman Tarmo Jüristo in a comment on Vikerraadio.

Last week, it was announced that Transferwise, established by Estonians Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann in 2011, had officially become Europe's most valuable financial technology (or fintech) company.

In the latest investment round, a bunch of early investors — including employees — sold their stocks to new investors for a total of 292 million USD (over €260 million). This means that in barely eight years, Transferwise's value has sprung from zero to €3.5 billion.

In order to put that number into a comprehensible context: that is about four times Finnish national airline Finnair's current market value; it is a sum equal to nearly one third of Estonia's state budget. Or in other words, it is the amount of money that the Estonian state will spend on funding research and development activity at current levels for the next 20 years.

Among other things, Transferwise's latest transaction led to 33 of its employees to have owned stock in the business becoming new millionaires, and with that, the business Hinrikus and Käärmann founded has made more than 150 people millionaires over the past eight years.

But even all of this is actually just the tip of the iceberg. Transferwise employs more than 1,400 people of more than 70 different nationalities, in 11 cities around the world, including nearly 800 working in Estonia. These are people who receive a monthly salary that is taxed — including, again, in Estonia — and that, via consumption, largely ends up back in the local economy.

The millions paid for stocks last week don't typically end up collecting dust in bank accounts either, but rather keep moving in large part as new investments into the next round of new businesses, where they in turn serve to launch the next such cycles.

Careful what you wish for

This is something that should be paid careful attention. We're talking about the same people that Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) recommended packing their bags and moving to Canada a couple of months ago.

We're talking about, among others, people who in recent years have moved to Estonia from elsewhere in the world, made themselves at home here and are now currently worriedly considering their future prospects.

It would be a very serious loss if Transferwise left Estonia, but it would an even bigger loss if our current actions and lack thereof ended up being the reason why the next startups, the next potential Transferwises, went unestablished here.

It would be a loss, the size of which is difficult to even comprehend today. So let's stop and think for a minute before we talk big and send anyone away from here — because there is a risk that they may actually leave.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

startupstarmo jüristotransferwise


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

30.05

Tallinn authority considering major Lasnamäe route closure to allow filming

Opinion
16:37

British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

16:12

Other EKRE ministers will travel, mostly speak Estonian

15:33

Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka

15:14

Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year

14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

Business
30.05

Tech portal: Riga more prominent IT destination than Tallinn Updated

30.05

April retail turnover up 8 percent on year

29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

29.05

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:32

Kaia Kanepi through to French Open last 16

17:16

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

16:37

British Council in Estonia head awarded top UK honor

16:12

Other EKRE ministers will travel, mostly speak Estonian

15:33

Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka

15:14

Viljandi State Upper Secondary School named 2019 School of the Year

14:32

Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure

13:56

Preliminary Laagna Road filming closure analysis ready next week

13:20

Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

12:57

Reform city council member proposes Tallinn street rename to honor Nemtsov Updated

12:34

Postimees introduces new slogan to newspaper nameplate

11:52

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

11:35

Reform to submit no-confidence motion against Mart Helme next week

11:18

April industrial production steady on year

10:16

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

09:45

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

09:10

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Opinion: Estonia's border and the price of voters' trust

30.05

School shooter released on parole after serving half of sentence

30.05

Riho Ühtegi EDF chief's nominee as new Defence League commander

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: