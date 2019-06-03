ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent ({{commentsTotal}})

Opinion
By Lea Larin, Sirp
Lea Larin.
Lea Larin. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Opinion

The government had its spring field trip to Vihula Manor, and once the results of the European Parliament elections were also in, news finally began to trickle in regarding what kind of decisions would shape the 2020-2023 state budget strategy, wrote Lea Larin in commentary regarding research funding originally published in Sirp.

Last week, online news portals in Estonia published two main headlines side by side: "Government not to increase research funding to 1 percent of GDP" and "Alcohol excise duty to decrease 25 percent beginning July 1." These headlines became the butt of bitter jokes on social media, but the bigger picture is incredibly dark.

Should the cost of alcohol fall, this will increase consumption, which in turn will lead to an uptick in health-related harm and deaths caused by alcohol. Estonia is already ranked third worldwide in alcohol-related deaths.

Second, it is already clear that the majority of goals included in the "Estonian Research and Development and Innovation Strategy 2014-2020" (which likewise foresees research funding being increased to 1 percent of the GDP) will remain unfulfilled, and we have dropped down to the third category on the European Innovation Scoreboard, joining other "moderately innovative" countries.

It's no wonder that Estonian researchers are frustrated. Just a reminder: last December, the chairs of nearly all leading political parties signed a research agreement in which they promised to support increasing public funding for research and development activity and innovation to 1 percent of the GDP.

This promise was repeated in parties' election programs and was also included in the coalition agreement: "We will make it a goal to increase the level of state funding allocated to research and development activity to at least 1 percent of the GDP."

To be fair, it must be said that similar promises have been included in the coalition agreements of the previous four governments, but the amount of funding being allocated to research has nonetheless fallen in proportion to the GDP.

And so Estonian researchers have every right to be angry. The promise made to them has been broken for some time — the strategy passed by the Riigikogu is not being fulfilled, and the signatures affirming the societal agreement were only good for five months.

Numbers not adding up

There is also a problem with the numbers. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre) are saying that research was allocated an additional €152 million in order to maintain the current level of research funding at 0.71 percent of the GDP.

The problem with the numbers starts with the fact that a research budget level of 0.71 percent of the GDP has not been achieved in recent years. According to the Estonian Research Council's latest figures, public sector research and development funding was 0.53 percent of the GDP in 2017, totaling €125.3 million. In 2018, the research budget of the Ministry of Education and Research was €151 million, which will likely remain in the range of 0.5-0.6 percent of the GDP.

For another thing, the €152 million in additional funding being allocated to research apparently already includes €30 million in EU structural funds to be received from the next funding period. That leaves the public sector's contribution at €122 million, which will be allocated in differing amounts over the next four years.

The sums, in any case, fall below what was hoped for and promised in the research agreement, according to which the public sector should have allocated an extra cumulative €46-47 million per year to research, or a total of approximately €282 million over the course of three years.

In the current situation, it is clear as day that the additional sums allocated to research are such that will never catch up to the magical 1 percent mark as the GDP grows. Rather, as the GDP increases, there will be a struggle to hang on tooth and nail to the 0.5 percent mark.

Nonetheless, the government cannot be accused of being outright anti-research. Paradoxically, the coalition agreement includes an often overlooked item: "We will involve representatives of the Estonian Academy of Sciences in the decision-making process for all matters of major significance to the state."

Thus, academics can have their say regarding the future of the state, which is unprecedented on a global scale.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian governmentlea larinresearch funding


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:51

IT minister accused of bussing-in voters to EKRE regional leaders election

02.06

MP Mart Nutt dies at 57

02.06

Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

02.06

Kusti Salm appointed director of Centre for Defence Investment

02.06

Digital state hackathon won by solution to help domestic violence victims

02.06

President focuses on climate change in Children's Day speech

01.06

Reinsalu meets with Canadian ambassador, reaffirms good bilateral relations

01.06

Police exercise at Narva border checkpoint may slow crossings

Opinion
14:52

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

14:22

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

13:41

Flag raising ceremony to mark Estonian tricolor 135th anniversary

13:14

Opinion: On Estonia, the UN, allies and values

12:28

Weather to warm up through week, reaching 30 C at weekend

Business
31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
15:49

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

15:27

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

14:52

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

14:22

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

13:41

Flag raising ceremony to mark Estonian tricolor 135th anniversary

13:14

Opinion: On Estonia, the UN, allies and values

12:28

Weather to warm up through week, reaching 30 C at weekend

12:02

Siim Kiisler to take up Riigikogu seat

11:14

Foreign minister to meet with opposite numbers from Baltic Sea states

10:36

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

09:51

IT minister accused of bussing-in voters to EKRE regional leaders election

08:54

Kaia Kanepi out of French Open

02.06

Couple to flee Russia still seeking to build life, contribute in Estonia

02.06

MP Mart Nutt dies at 57

02.06

Ott Tänak wins Rally de Portugal, closing gap on WRC leader

02.06

Kusti Salm appointed director of Centre for Defence Investment

02.06

Digital state hackathon won by solution to help domestic violence victims

02.06

President focuses on climate change in Children's Day speech

01.06

Reinsalu meets with Canadian ambassador, reaffirms good bilateral relations

01.06

Police exercise at Narva border checkpoint may slow crossings

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: