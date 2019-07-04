ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Education minister Mailis Reps (Centre).
Education minister Mailis Reps (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Education minister Mailis Reps (Centre) is in Paris, France on Thursday, attending a G7 ministers' meeting, the first of its kind for Estonia.

The meeting's focus includes equal access to education, early learning, and the teaching profession, BNS reports.

Reps, invited by her French counterpart Jean-Michel Blanquer, is also scheduled to meet Canadian colleagues, according to ministry spokespersons.

"Being invited to a G7 meeting for the first time ever is major recognition for Estonia and confirms that our education system is a model for the world," Reps said ahead of the meeting.

Jean-Michel Blanquer noted that in addition to noteworthy results on the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) assessments, Estonia's achievements in transforming digital education, its presidency of the Council of the EU (held in the latter half of 2017) and in creating one of the world's most equitable education systems, were all highly valued.

Blanquer added that the G7 nations ‒ Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. ‒ can all learn from Estonia's experience and knowledge.

Representatives from two other non-G7 nations, Argentina and Singapore, are also due at the meeting.

Reps will also meet education ministers from two Canadian provinces, New Brunswick and Quebec, and present winners of a student competition held in France and aimed at tackling educational inequality, with their awards.

The G7 is an informal forum for the seven major economic powers noted above.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mailis repsg7estonian education system


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

Opinion
11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

Business
01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Gallery: Dancers hold final rehearsal for Dance Festival

12:32

Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

03.07

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

03.07

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

03.07

Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: