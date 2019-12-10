Paper: Education joins digital success as Estonia's next marketing drive

Estonia's educational success story in the wake of the latest PISA results will be used for international marketing, Postimees reports.

While the image of an e-state has long been the focus when presenting Estonia to the world, with the recent Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) PISA rankings seeing Estonian school children reaching the top of the league tables in several categories and ranking overall top in Europe, this is also an area to be tapped, Postimees wrote.

"The idea of ​​educational marketing actually came from a conversation with the Prime Minister in 2018. The question arose as to why we don't yet have an educational success story to link to the digital story," said Birgit Lao of educational promotional and counseling body Innove.

Lao said that agreement has been reached on what education-related products and services could be supported in their export, under the slogan "Education Nation", and covering both educational tech startups aimed at supporting student development, as well as companies producing school furniture.

