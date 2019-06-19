Estonia taking part in first ever G7 meeting in July

Estonia is to take part in a Group of Seven (G7) meeting for the first time, on July 4.

The meeting, of education ministers, takes place in Paris, France, BNS reports.

French Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer (LREM) noted in his invitation to his Estonian counterpart Mailis Reps (Centre) that Estonia's innovative education is an example to the world.

Blanquer added that as well as noteworthy PISA test scores, Estonia's achievements in carrying out a digital turnaround in education, its presidency of the Council of the EU, and its creation of one of the world's most equitable education systems are all highly valued.

The French minister also mentioned his belief that the G7 nations have much to learn from Estonia's experience and knowledge.

The main topics of discussion at the meeting are set to be equal access to education, and matters related to preschool education and the teaching profession. Argentina and Singapore are also to be represented at the meeting.

The G7 is an informal forum for the seven largest IMF-described advanced economies in the world: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.

Estonia won a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 earlier in the month.

The country held the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the latter half of 2017.

It joined both NATO and the EU in 2004.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!