Estonia's universities adjust teaching as AI gains influence

The growing impact of artificial intelligence means universities must keep pace, but none plan to close any curricula because of it. At the University of Tartu, the biggest changes are in IT programs.

"From the start of this year, we launched an AI ambassador program whose role is to advise on how curricula should be updated in the age of artificial intelligence," said Aune Valk, vice rector for academic affairs at the University of Tartu.

"There are three aspects. One is how the use of AI changes the content of curricula — what should be taught more and what less. Another is teaching students to use AI in a field‑specific way, because tools and goals differ greatly between disciplines. And third, we must look at how to learn critical thinking and acquire professional competencies in the AI era."

Mari‑Liis Lind, head of the academic affairs office at Tallinn University, said AI has also changed the admissions process.

"A good example is that motivation letters have been replaced with motivation videos or other written tasks that are not as easily generated by AI. In the study process more broadly, first‑year students take an introductory course that covers AI topics — how to use AI in a way that does not conflict with academic ethics."

Ina Järve, head of academic affairs at the Estonian University of Life Sciences, said AI affects all fields one way or another. Each curriculum decides for itself which AI tools to use.

"It depends primarily on need. If there is a broad need somewhere, we discuss, develop and, if possible, implement or purchase those tools."

Tram at a stop in front of Tallinn University (TLÜ) on Narva maantee. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

But do universities need a central AI action plan or code of conduct? According to Lind, they do.

"Lecturers are actually waiting for support that would come at a broader level. The university already has guidelines for using AI, but it would be good to agree on general principles."

Kaire Eerik, head of the higher education department at the Ministry of Education and Research, said Estonia does not plan to create a separate central action plan or code for AI use in universities.

"Higher education institutions have academic autonomy and decide themselves how to adopt new technologies," Eerik said

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