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Dorm living remains far cheaper for students as Tallinn rental prices stay high

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TalTech.
TalTech. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Most Tallinn universities begin accepting dormitory applications in the second half of July, and generally all first‑year students who apply on time receive a place.

Applications for Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) dormitories open already on Thursday. There, a bed in a double room costs around €160–€170 a month depending on the building, plus utility charges.

In the same area, renting a one‑ or two‑room apartment requires paying a much higher amount. Uus Maa real estate broker Hans Priidel: "Price‑wise, of course it depends on the condition of the apartment. Since apartments in the TalTech area are very standard, even small differences affect the price quite a lot. They start around €400 per month, and better ones are already €650. Newer buildings, usually a bit farther from TalTech, can be €700 or even more."

Dormitory prices at other Tallinn universities are also significantly lower than apartment rents. At Tallinn University, a bed in a double room costs €66–€110, with unrenovated rooms being much cheaper. At Tallinn Health Care College, a place in a double room costs €130.

The Academy of Security Sciences provides free accommodation for full‑time day students. The joint dormitory of the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre is already full for the upcoming academic year.

Many students still look for rental apartments instead of dormitory places. Priidel said this is noticeable on the rental market ahead of autumn.

"It's definitely noticeable — if a rental apartment has stood empty for two or three months in summer, then in autumn there's a much higher chance it will be rented, and usually to a student."

A student moving to Tallinn for studies in autumn said the most important factors when choosing accommodation are location and a reasonable price.

"The most important thing is that the rent is affordable, and the apartment should be as close to the school as possible so I can save time on transport."

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: ERR radio news

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