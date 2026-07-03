Andri Haran: Employers must take responsibility for bringing young people into industry

Estonia's technical education is improving and young people's interest is rising quickly, but this must be matched by employers' effort — companies must take responsibility for ensuring that motivated, trained young people find their place in industry. Otherwise Estonia will remain stuck at Europe's middle‑income level, writes Andri Haran.

Smart industry is the only path that can raise Estonia's standard of living at a national level. Advanced manufacturing creates well‑paid jobs across the country for people with different skills and abilities. A thriving smart industry is the best social and regional policy.

But advancing smart industry depends on many actors. Estonia's technology education is making progress: vocational education is improving in both content and reputation, and cooperation between applied universities, universities and businesses is becoming more meaningful. Parents are increasingly aware that a diploma in any "soft" field does not guarantee a comfortable job. Technical fields are gaining prestige, as shown by growing interest among young people.

But this is only one side of the equation. Young people who are interested in technology and have worked hard to acquire real skills must then be welcomed into working life. This is the next bottleneck. It is time for Estonian industrial companies to become truly European — meaning they must take responsibility for their own future workforce.

Right now, a significant number of young people are graduating or beginning their studies. This makes the way companies accept interns and recruit graduates far more important than it may seem at first glance.

There is no one else

Estonia has moved past the era of speculative trading, dubious Russian transit and selling cheap labor abroad. As a fairly advanced industrial country, Estonia competes on equal footing in the global market, where reliability and quality matter. To reach the next level, companies need a more strategic outlook and must take full responsibility for their future.

In terms of labor, this means investing early in future colleagues. Yet the attitude that only experienced specialists should be hired is still common. Where are young people supposed to gain that experience?

"The attitude that only experienced specialists should be hired is still common."

Companies must abandon the mindset that "someone else" should provide internships or first work opportunities. There is no one else — companies must plan for their future workforce themselves. And this cannot be done sporadically or as a side project. Creating and maintaining internship positions and other youth‑related activities must be treated as an investment with a dedicated annual budget.

A company that aims for long‑term success cannot simply wait for capable young people to show up at the door. It must actively engage with vocational schools and universities and agree on sustainable cooperation models so that young people notice the company already during their studies.

The German example: hiring young people

Germany and Switzerland offer strong examples. Their systems are well‑designed, allowing companies to pay respectable wages even for simpler jobs. Companies plan development not in quarters but in decades.

A typical German industrial company is structured so that there is a suitable role for everyone — from young job‑shadowers to seasoned master craftsmen. Even in high‑value manufacturing, interns, apprentices and young specialists with limited experience are fully integrated.

This approach builds trust and encourages hardworking, talented people to commit to the company long‑term.

"Estonia competes on equal footing in the global market, where reliability and quality matter."

Welcoming students and recent graduates is only half the equation. We must also spark technological curiosity in kindergarten and primary‑school children — and ensure parents support their children's interest in pursuing technical fields at vocational schools.

Again, no need to reinvent the wheel. In Germany, every respectable large factory is essentially a family‑friendly visitor center offering well‑organized, engaging tours. This is considered already at the design stage of the factory.

Future prosperity at stake

As noted, Estonia's future standard of living depends on the development of smart industry. Technical education and young people's attitudes are far better than they were a few years ago. The bottleneck now lies with employers.

Let's not allow the current — and unusually large — generation of young people to become disillusioned with smart industry. Instead, let's give them the experience of success so they can help lift Estonia to a higher level.