ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: ERR
News

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says that while he was unaware whether former prime minister and outgoing European Commissioner Andrus Ansip was ever on the table for the commission presidency, he could say that Jüri Ratas (Centre), the current prime minister, picked Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė as his nomination. He also noted that the Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, which includes Estonia, were underrepresented among the new top-level appointees.

Following a protracted extraordinary EU summit from Sunday to Tuesday, German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) was chosen to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as commission president.

"No, I am not aware of this [Ansip's candidacy as commission president], but I don't rule it out. The names ran like a deck of cards," Reinsalu said.

"As far as I know, our prime minister put the name of the outgoing Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaitė on the table. No special political weight was found relating to this," he added, though noted the lack of incoming EU leaders from either the CEE nations, or the Nordic countries, was a bad thing.

The larger EU countries had also been overrepresented in the appointments, Reinsalu felt.

Apart from von der Leyen, Christine Lagarde of France was made head of the Eureopan Central Bank (ECB), Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell got the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs job, and Belgian prime minister Charles Michel becomes the new European Council president, replacing Donald Tusk. The latter is from a CEE nation (Poland).

At the same time, Reinsalu noted the new makeup would be striving for greater EU integration.

Andrus Ansip is stepping down for his role as Estonia's European Commissioner, with the portfolio for the digital single market, ahead of the end of his term in October. He made the choice after winning an MEP seat in the May elections, and will be most likely replaced by Kadri Simson (Centre).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eueuropean commissionandrus ansipurmas reinsaluestonia in the eu


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

02.07

Tartu court approves custody for house fire murder suspect

Opinion
11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

Business
01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

28.06

Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Gallery: Dancers hold final rehearsal for Dance Festival

12:32

Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

03.07

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

03.07

Legal association says draft amends could hamper detainee legal rights

03.07

Gallery: NATO troops help set up for Song and Dance Festival this weekend

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

03.07

Defense ministry recoursing to Supreme Court in long-running wind farm case

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: